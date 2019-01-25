Rockingham pastor moves to the top position in Ministers’ Conference

Covington Covington Crossing Red Sea Ministries in Rockingham collected clothes for Christmas on the Square in December. The church is located at 122 E. Washington Street. Crossing Red Sea Ministries in Rockingham collected clothes for Christmas on the Square in December. The church is located at 122 E. Washington Street. Pastor Tembila Covington is the founder and pastor of Crossing Red Sea Ministries in Rockingham. She is also president of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity. Pastor Tembila Covington is the founder and pastor of Crossing Red Sea Ministries in Rockingham. She is also president of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity. Crossing Red Sea Ministries gives away two scholarships up to $500 during the spring semester to high school students in Richmond County to go toward college expenses. Jayvon Boyer was a recipient of a scholarship. Crossing Red Sea Ministries gives away two scholarships up to $500 during the spring semester to high school students in Richmond County to go toward college expenses. Jayvon Boyer was a recipient of a scholarship.

ROCKINGHAM — Pastor Tembila Covington of Crossing Red Sea Ministries in Rockingham was named president of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity for the 2019-2020 term. Her installment service will be Jan. 27 at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. She works and lives in that city.

The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity’s mission is to maintain closer Christian fellowship with each other, to find the best solution for common problems and the most workable approach to worthy concerns, and to advance the general interest of the cause of Christ through the ministers and pastors of area churches, according to their website.

“It’s a honor to be the president,” said Covington. “We’re able to speak for issues — social justice issues, safe and health issues — and step into the community and speak up for those individuals who need that push.”

The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity posted an invitation to the installation service via Facebook and Covington also attended a “meet the president” reception earlier this month. Several Facebook users congratulated Covington on her position.

“It was an honor,” commented one user. “You will do a phenomenal job. Remember: You were chosen for such a time as this! God positioned you for His Glory! Peace and multiplied blessings.”

“It was a pleasure to be in attendance!” commented another user. “You are amazing and an inspiration to many!!! Continued blessings to you…”

“Here’s to a successful year of deliberations and leadership!!” commented another. “Congrats all!!”

Covington, born in California and raised in Burkina Faso in West Africa, said faith was and is very important in her family. She remembers participating in all functions of the church growing up.

“I was attracted to anything that involoved helping those with a specific need — like needing a meal, someone to pray with them or getting them from point A to point B,” said Covington.

Covington founded Crossing Red Seas Ministries, previously known as Ram in the Bush Ministries, 10 years ago in April. She said it’s been a challenge being a female pastor in a rural community, but has seen the church’s outreach grow tremendously over the years.

“We’ve been able to reach out beyond the walls to several people in the community,” said Covington. “It’s satisfying that regardless, we’re able to reach inside and outside the walls of the church.

“I do believe this is my calling and that I’m supposed to be a pastor,” she added. “So I keep walking and pushing.”

Covington connected with the Ministers’ Conference of Wiston-Salem and Vicinity through a supervisor when she worked with the AmeriCorps Vista in Forsyth County. Covington said she wanted to get connected with pastors, and her supervisor took her to one of the conference’s meetings. Covington said the rest was history.

“From there I was involved and I put my best foot forward,” she said. “I worked my way from being in the back of the room, to the secretary’s assistant, to secretary, to second vice president, to first vice president, to president.”

There are approximately 50 churches involved in the conference in several counties, including Forsyth, Richmond, Guilford, Rockingham, Alamance and many others. They host a variety of ministry, community outreach and scholarship programs throughout the year, like the Seven Last Words event during Easter and the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship.

Covington said Crossing Red Sea Minstries also hosts a lot of community outreach and scholarship programs as well. Once a month, they open their food pantry, Ram in the Bush, to members of the church and the community. During the summer, they host a summer book reading program for young teens and they give away scholarships.

“We are a family oriented church and we’re always excited to do things that bring us together and encourage young people to learn,” said Covington.

From coming back to the states, moving to Forsyth County, founding a church and getting involved with the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, Covington said she’s ready for all God has planned for her.

“With courage, you can address challenges you’d never think you’d face,” she said. “There is a Scripture that reads, ‘Your gifts will work well for you.’ God has placed me in places that I’m growing and leading me to what I’ve been called to do.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

