Jail cited for 8 code violations

ROCKINGHAM — A state jail inspector cited the Richmond County Jail for eight violations of building codes the week before the Richmond County Board of Commissioners held intense discussions about the prospect of the jail being shut down at their annual planning meeting.

Jail Inspector Charles Brown on Jan. 8 found that the Richmond County Jail was exceeding its maximum capacity of 71 inmates by nine and was housing four inmates in a trustees dorm (for those who work in the kitchen) that did not have access to natural lighting.

The jail has been previously cited for overpopulation eight times in the last five years and twice in 2018 for keeping inmates in the dorm without natural light, according to the statement of deficiencies compiled by Brown. The other citations were for the exit sign not working, a sink and shower drain not working, dirty HVAC vents, a broken window in a cell, paint peeling from the walls of the showers throughout the facility and mold on the walls in “all the shower areas.”

The statement of deficiencies did not indicate that the jail had been previously cited for the latter violations. Brown said in a letter addressed to Sheriff James Clemmons accompanying the statement of deficiencies, which was mailed out on Jan. 15, that the jail must return a plan to correct the violations by Feb. 14.

Clemmons said in an interview Thursday that though he has not “physically laid eyes” on the statement of deficiencies, his staff has always corrected the smaller violations as soon as they are made aware of them. But, Clemmons said, the jail will continue to be “dinged” for overcrowding and keeping inmates in a dorm without natural light until the county builds a new facility.

“We make sure that we take care of every need of our inmates,” Clemmons said. “We’re doing everything we can (to maintain the jail) until the county is in the position to build a new facility.”

Clemmons said county maintenance staff handles structural issues such as leaking pipes and clogged drains, but inmates are provided with pressure washers and other equipment needed for basic cleaning, which they do under supervision.

The Richmond County Jail was last renovated in the 1970s, according to Clemmons.

Despite his warnings at the Jan. 15 planning meeting between county leaders that a jail inspector has the power to “drop the hammer” and shut down the jail, County Manager Bryan Land said in an email Tuesday that he has “never been advised” by a jail inspector that any of the issues the jail has been cited for in the past warranted a shutdown.

“I am confident that a jail shutdown isn’t in the near future,” Land said. “Our jail and maintenance staff have done an excellent job of addressing the issues that have been pointed out in the past.”

If the jail were shut down, the county would be forced to pay to house the inmates in neighboring counties for the duration of construction of the new facility, which would take more than two years, according to Land.

Land estimated at the meeting that this would require a $0.12 increase per $100 of valuation to the county’s tax rate, which is three times larger than the tax rate increase included in the current county budget over the previous budget.

Land doesn’t expect shutdown

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]