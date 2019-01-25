Hung jury declared in Braddock murder trial, potential for retrial

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Judge Winston Gilchrist declared a mistrial in the case against Alex Helton for the killing of Joe Braddock Jr. The jury was deadlocked at 11-1 and could not reach a unanimous verdict despite repeated requests to review exhibits entered into evidence. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Judge Winston Gilchrist declared a mistrial in the case against Alex Helton for the killing of Joe Braddock Jr. The jury was deadlocked at 11-1 and could not reach a unanimous verdict despite repeated requests to review exhibits entered into evidence.

ROCKINGHAM — After over 10 days of witness testimony and the presentation of evidence breaking down a period of a few minutes on a rainy night in February 2016 — and roughly eight hours of deliberations — the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case against Alex Helton for the killing of Joe Braddock Jr, resulting in a mistrial.

There is potential for a retrial of the case, but it is unclear how far down the road that would be. It is up to the prosecution whether the case is retried, and members of Braddock’s family indicated following Thursday’s proceedings that they would pursue a retrial. Patrick McCrary, for the prosecution, declined to comment on the prospect of a retrial because it remains a “pending case.”

McCrary and Helton’s attorney, Jonathan Silverman, will hold administrative proceedings on Feb. 4 to determine how they will proceed going forward.

“I’m not mad or upset, I’m just disappointed,” said Braddock’s son, Dustin Braddock, after Thursday’s court proceedings, adding that he wishes the jury could have “gotten on the same page.” “When something traumatic happens to someone you love … and then you waited three years for it to be done, you’re just hoping (for it to be over).”

On the prospect of a retrial, Lisa Driggers, Joe Braddock’s sister, said after the conclusion of court proceedings on Thursday that the family will pursue a retrial against Helton “full force.”

“If we have to take another three years, we’re going to do it,” Driggers said through tears.

Helton’s camp left the courtroom without providing comment to the Daily Journal. Silverman could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

The jury remained deadlocked at 11-1 “pretty much from the beginning” of deliberations, according to the juror tapped to speak for the others. At issue in the case was who was the aggressor in the altercation that led to Braddock’s death that took place in the middle of U.S. 74 Business after Helton and Braddock, who was riding with three others, left the Southern Roadhouse in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2016.

The defense argued that Helton shot Braddock out of self defense following an altercation that started when Braddock, who was known to carry a gun, recognized Helton was behind him and stopped his car in order to confront Helton in a rage about their mutual relationship with a woman.

Braddock was recently separated from Helton’s ex-wife at the time of the shooting.

The prosecution argued that Helton, apparently motivated by comments made at the bar by Braddock’s friends along with other history the two men had, waited at the nearby BP gasoline station for Braddock to leave the bar and then aggressively tailgated his car, nearly causing a wreck. In the prosecution’s telling of the events, Helton shot Braddock after he approached the driver’s side window of Helton’s truck and the pair had exchanged relatively minor punches.

Braddock died on the scene due to a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Helton remained on the scene and told officers he had pulled the trigger in self defense. Helton was released from the Richmond County Jail on Feb. 18, 2016, after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $500,000, according to court records.

The jury submitted four letters to Judge Winston Gilchrist over the course of their deliberations to report that they were deadlocked at 11-1, though no indication was given as to which ruling they were leaning toward of the four options. The first, submitted Wednesday afternoon, stated that the jury “cannot reach a verdict no matter what.”

The second, submitted Thursday morning, stated that the jury “will not reach a verdict,” and the third, submitted prior to lunch Thursday stated that there was still no verdict.

McCrary grew frustrated that it didn’t appear the lone holdout was following the direction of the court — in what’s known as an “Allen charge” — to do “whatever they can to reach a verdict” without going against their own reasoning. Silverman cautioned that to continue to push the holdout to change their mind could result in a coerced verdict.

Gilchrist denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial three times, granting it on the fourth motion from the defense following the fourth letter from the jury stating that there is “no point in further deliberation.”

Gilchrist told the court he gave the jury more time to deliberate after because the jury had continued to request to review evidence suggesting that progress was potentially being made. The jury asked to be re-instructed on the definitions of each potential verdict and to review autopsy photos, written and video statements of witnesses, and the rain guard from Helton’s truck, which was a key piece of evidence.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

