Epicenter adds six more acts

ROCKINGHAM — The inaugural Epicenter Festival has added six new artists to its lineup, including a reunion of the talk show ‘That Metal Show.’

The new acts added are The Interrupters, Light The Torch, Ded, Dead Girls Academy and Tetrarch. Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine from ‘That Metal Show’ will perform twice during the three-day festival to be held the weekend of May 10 at the newly created Rockingham Festival Grounds, which is primarily located behind the Rockingham Dragway, according to the festival’s producer, Danny Wimmer Presents.

“The rants, the debates, the rock star interviews and yes, Stump The Trunk are back! May 10 and 11, the three amigos of ‘That Metal Show’ will be live onstage at the country’s biggest rock festival — Epicenter — and we couldn’t be more stoked,” the trio said in a press release. “The boys are back in town!”

These additions bring the total performing acts at Epicenter to 71, with Foo Fighters, Tool and Korn headlining. Other acts include Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Bring Me The Horizon, The Prodigy, The Cult, 311, Evanescence, Bush, and +Live+.

Tickets are on sale at http://EpicenterFestival.com.

The daily music lineup for Epicenter Festival is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, May 10: Korn, Rob Zombie, The Prodigy, Evanescence,Machine Gun Kelly, Meshuggah, Skillet, Beartooth, Mark Lanegan Band, Dorothy, Black Pistol Fire, Zeal & Ardor, Knocked Loose,Slothrust, Wilson, Hands Like Houses, Hyro The Hero, Amigo The Devil, Ded, Arrested Youth, Vein, Black Coffeeand more, plusEddie Trunk, Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine

Saturday, May 11: Tool, Judas Priest, The Cult, Bush, Black Label Society, Circa Survive, Yelawolf, Motionless In White, The Damned Things, Grandson, Badflower, Memphis May Fire, Light The Torch, Wage War, Crobot, Dead Girls Academy, Sylar, Counterfeit., Pretty Vicious, Shvpes, Dirty Honey, Alien Weaponry, Hyde, and Tetrarch, plus Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine

Sunday, May 12: Foo Fighters, Bring Me The Horizon, 311, +Live+,Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Architects, The Interrupters, Tom Morello, Fever 333, Reignwolf, Yungblud, The Glorious Sons,Ho99o9, While She Sleeps, Basement, Scarlxrd, Movements,Teenage Wrist, Demob Happy, Boston Manor, Cleopatrick, The Dirty Nil

