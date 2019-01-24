Jury in Braddock trial deadlocked

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Alex Helton’s lawyer, Jonathan Silverman with Wilson, Reives and Silverman PLLC, leaves the Richmond County Judicial Center Wednesday afternoon after a full day of jury deliberations. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Alex Helton’s lawyer, Jonathan Silverman with Wilson, Reives and Silverman PLLC, leaves the Richmond County Judicial Center Wednesday afternoon after a full day of jury deliberations. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Joe Braddock Jr.’s son, Dustin Braddock, center, leaves the Richmond County Judicial Center Wednesday afternoon after a full day of jury deliberations and reviewing of evidence in his father’s death. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Joe Braddock Jr.’s son, Dustin Braddock, center, leaves the Richmond County Judicial Center Wednesday afternoon after a full day of jury deliberations and reviewing of evidence in his father’s death.

ROCKINGHAM — The jury tasked with deciding the fate of the man accused of murder in the death of Joe Braddock Jr. could not come to a verdict Wednesday after about eight total hours of deliberation and additional reviewing of evidence.

Rufus Alexander “Alex” Helton, 51, is charged with first-degree murder in Braddock’s death, which occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2016, after the two had an altercation just after leaving the Southern Roadhouse.

After about an hour of deliberation in the morning, the jury requested a review of the “stand your ground” portion of the legal definition of 1st and 2nd degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and what would warrant a “not guilty” verdict for a defendant in a murder trial.

The jury deliberated another hour, requested additional time to review the written statements provided by the witnesses in Braddock’s car — their third request for more time to review evidence, including a request to look at the autopsy photos taken of the two men after the incident, review the autopsy report, the rain guard on Helton’s truck, which was apparently pulled off as Braddock recoiled from the gunshot.

They then took a lunch break and returned for about another hour of deliberation until a knock came on the courtroom door at 2:53 p.m. The jury informed Judge Winston Gilchrist that they were deadlocked at 11-1 and “cannot reach a verdict no matter what.”

It is not clear which verdict the majority of the jury has voted in favor of. Patrick McCrary, with the prosecution, requested that the jury be allowed more time to deliberate, and Jonathan Silverman with Wilson, Reives and Silverman PLLC, representing Helton in the case, motioned to have a mistrial declared.

Gilchrist took several minutes before denying the motion for a mistrial, at which point a woman on the prosecution’s side of the room burst into tears and had to be removed. Gilchrist later allowed her to return. When the jury came back into the courtroom, several jurors appeared to be ready to leave — holding their purses and other belongings in their laps — but Gilchrist sent them back into their room to continue to try to reach a definitive verdict.

Shortly after resuming deliberations, the jury sent another letter to the judge asking to review the video of Lt. George Gillenwater of the Rockingham Police Department’s interviews with the three individuals in Braddock’s car at the time of the shooting.

The case hinges on whether the prosecution can prove beyond a reasonable doubt whether Helton was the aggressor with the intent to kill Braddock — which would void his right to self defense — in order to secure a conviction of first-degree murder.

Helton would be excused of murder in the first and second degrees if the jury finds that he had reason to believe he was at risk of serious bodily harm or death when he shot Braddock. Helton could still be convicted of voluntary manslaughter, which means a killing without premeditation or malice, if he is determined to be the aggressor in the ensuing altercation and did not use excessive force under the circumstances.

The court will reconvene Thursday morning.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

