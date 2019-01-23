Lowe’s job fair offers seasonal opportunities

Lowe’s employees conduct pre-screenings before applicants talk to managers. The Lowe’s in Rockingham held a job fair Tuesday to hire seasonal employees. This is the first fair of the year. Lowe’s employees conduct pre-screenings before applicants talk to managers. The Lowe’s in Rockingham held a job fair Tuesday to hire seasonal employees. This is the first fair of the year. Brandy Wyand, Lowe’s delivery coordinator, questioned Billy Gunter during his pre-screening. Gunter was one of several who came into Lowe’s Tuesday for a chance to be hired for one of their seasonal job opportunities. Brandy Wyand, Lowe’s delivery coordinator, questioned Billy Gunter during his pre-screening. Gunter was one of several who came into Lowe’s Tuesday for a chance to be hired for one of their seasonal job opportunities.

ROCKINGHAM — One by one, hopefuls filled out applications, took part in a pre-screening interview, and waited their chance to speak with a manager at Lowe’s in Rockingham Tuesday for a potential job.

Across the country, Lowe’s — a home improvement retailer — hosted job fairs at their locations to provide a chance for people to find full-time, part-time and seasonal employment opportunities.

According to a CNBC article, Lowe’s plans to hire more than 65,000 people this year. Ten thousand of the new jobs will be permanent and on its merchandising team, 6,000 will be full-time store managers and department supervisors in stores, 2,000 will be technology roles to help build the website and over 50,000 positions will be temporary and filled ahead of time for the spring season.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Lowe’s in Rockingham was looking to fill seasonal positions at its location, such as seasonal building materials, seasonal outside lawn and garden, seasonal receiver stocker, seasonal inside lawn and garden and seasonal assembly.

Store Manager Charles Diaz said this is the first of two hiring events they will have for the year. He said it’s a time for them to find fresh employees who bring new perspectives and ideas to the table.

“We’re really excited,” he said. “We’re looking for people to help customers. Our goal is to serve the community and the customers.”

Diaz said with each event, they average around 50 – 80 people in attendance. He said if a candidate is a good fit for the job after the pre-screening and the interview, they will be hired on the spot.

“We want to hire top candidates to serve the community,” said Diaz. “Today was just about interviews and getting the right candidates in place. This is a great platform to start a career.”

Monica Henderson was one of several looking for a chance to start fresh. She said she stopped working several years ago to raise her kids and is now looking to get back in the workforce.

“This will be a new beginning,” she said, smiling. “I’m crossing my fingers and I’m praying to God.”

Henderson said her daughter worked at Lowe’s for two years before moving away for college. She said her daughter encouraged her to attend the job fair.

“I know this is a great place to work,” she said. “It means a lot to me.”

Carl White said he heard of the event through friends and family. He applied for seasonal stocker and inside lawn and garden.

“It’s great that there are open opportunities for everyone with equal pay,” he said. “It’s special. Young people need a job.”

And William Riggins said he found the fair just by calling in.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Riggins. “It gives people a chance to come out and apply/fill out applications.”

Diaz said their next walk-in job fair will be held closer to spring time.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

