Chair volleyball season begins

HAMLET — The Hamlet Senior Center cleared their chairs and arranged a volleyball net for players to practice their chair volleyball skills Tuesday afternoon.

Chair volleyball is a physical opportunity for older adults to increase flexibility and stamina. The game can be played by all abilities and activity levels — wheelchair bound to the regularly active, according to the coaching workbook provided by Dianne Smith, recreation specialist in Maryland, says part-time assistant Susan Sellers.

Sellers said she started chair volleyball back in the 1990s when she took a group to a railroad museum in Spencer. She said she found a newspaper with an article on chair volleyball in Ohio. After going through a chain of people and talking to Smith to get more rules on the game, the rest was history.

“Lots of people love it and they love it,” said Sellers. “They can interact and have fun, and they take it seriously.”

In teams of six at the center, players took turns serving and hitting a blow-up ball over the net. Players shouted words of encouragement to their teammates when they’d get a volley going.

“There you go!” shouted one.

“Let’s go Larry!” shouted another.

The rules to the game are simple, similar to those for regular volleyball. The first player to serve the ball on each team is the right back player and the serve rotates to different players. In order for a serve to be considered “legal,” it must not hit the net, ceiling or another player. Players must remain seated during the game and are allowed as many hits as needed to return the ball over the net. When the ball is not returned, the other team gets the point. The first team to get to 15 points wins. If there’s a tie or the score is 15-14, the team must win by two points.

Tuesday’s practice was one of several before their first game against the Ellerbe Senior Center on Feb. 20. They will have their first home game Feb. 27.

Director Nikki Sewell told the participants that it’s not all about winning, and that they should have fun while playing.

“I always encourage them to stay active and remain independent,” said Sewell. “And it’s therapuetic because they get to interact with each other.”

Between April 29 and May 13, the Ellerbe, Hamlet and Rockingham Senior centers will participate in the Senior Games of Richmond County. Winners at the local level will move on to the state finals in Cary, Durham and Raleigh from Sept. 16 – 22. The national senior games will take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Sellers said it’s her goal to get chair volleyball sanctioned at the games.

“It’s my personal ambition,” she said.

Players practice for first game

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

