Attorneys present final arguments in Braddock murder trial

Helton Helton Daily Journal file photo This photo, taken in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2016, shows law enforcement and EMTs gathered around Joe Braddock after he was shot by Rufus Alexander Helton. Braddock died in an ambulance while still at the scene. Daily Journal file photo This photo, taken in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2016, shows law enforcement and EMTs gathered around Joe Braddock after he was shot by Rufus Alexander Helton. Braddock died in an ambulance while still at the scene.

ROCKINGHAM — The attorneys representing either side of the Joe Braddock Jr. murder trial gave their final arguments Tuesday after two weeks of questioning witnesses and examining evidence.

The jury could not come to a verdict by late afternoon.

Rufus Alexander Helton, 51, was charged with first degree murder after an altercation between Braddock and himself on U.S. 74 Business on Feb. 7, 2016. The trial established that the two were at the Southern Roadhouse and Helton left first, stopping at the BP gasoline station just down the road, and Helton pulled out behind Braddock’s car as he passed with three other individuals with him. Braddock stopped in the road and approached Helton’s truck, and after the two men argued and exchanged punches, Braddock was left with a gunshot wound to the torso and he later died in an ambulance at the scene.

At issue in the case is who was the aggressor. Both attorneys outlined their version of the events before the jury while family and friends of the deceased and his alleged murderer filled the courtroom.

Helton and Braddock had apparently known each other for quite some time and were both previously married to the same woman, who they were both texting on the evening of Feb. 6, 2016, while at the Southern Roadhouse. Adding to the two men’s history, another point of interest in the trial was that in September of 2015, Braddock had repossessed Helton’s truck and Helton accused Braddock of stealing items from it, though law enforcement did not pursue that case.

Text messages presented as evidence showed that Helton told the woman that Braddock was at the bar with other women, and Braddock’s last text to the same woman at 2:15 a.m. — roughly 10 minutes before he was killed — was “F—- all of y’all.” These texts and thousands of others were dissected by the opposing sides in attempts to prove who showed the most likelihood of resorting to violence.

Helton stayed at the scene and gave interviews with police in which he admitted to shooting Braddock and said it was self defense.

For the defense, Jonathan Silverman with Wilson, Reives and Silverman PLLC, argued that Helton did not knowingly pull up behind Braddock’s car and, when Braddock approached his truck looking for a fight, acted out of self defense in fear of an enraged Braddock pulling out a gun.

Both men were licensed to carry concealed handguns and both had alcohol in their systems at the time.

Silverman painted the testimony of those in Braddock’s vehicle — who testified that Helton was tailgating them, punched Braddock first before shooting him, and that Braddock never reached for a gun — was inconsistent and untrustworthy because they have significant interest in protecting Braddock’s legacy.

Silverman also drew a connection to the fact that Braddock was known to carry a gun yet his gun was later located in a cabinet at a residence at the beach, a location that Silverman argued would require someone to deliberately place it there.

The defense also attempted to discredit the investigation by the Rockingham Police Department (RPD), which Silverman said effectively stopped investigating the incident by the following morning and had switched into prosecuting the case and missing key pieces of evidence in doing so. Silverman said the proof of this was RPD prematurely referring to Helton as “the suspect” and Braddock “Mr. Braddock” in their notes before all the facts had been gathered.

Silverman hinted that this was due in part to RPD officers being on a first-name basis with Braddock.

For the prosecution, a moment where Helton witnessed the other passengers in Braddock’s car laughing in reference to his truck while at the Roadhouse was presented as the “straw that broke the camel’s back” in a building anger that Helton had toward Braddock, prompting him to wait for Braddock at the BP station and antagonize him with his truck.

Because Helton tailgated the vehicle knowing what Braddock drove, rolled down his window when Braddock approached, and struck Braddock first, Patrick McCrary argued for the state that Helton killed Braddock “with malice in his heart” and was now “hiding behind a bogus self-defense claim.”

McCrary argued that the testimony of the witnesses in Braddock’s vehicle was consistent and presented a scene where Braddock approached Helton’s vehicle unarmed, kept his hands on the top window frame and never reached for his pocket, and that the first punch was thrown by Helton who fired at Braddock after he punched back. Because Helton only had a busted lip in his mug shot, McCrary said this was evidence that Helton had no cause to shoot Braddock in self defense.

The jury will decide whether Helton is guilty of first degree murder, second degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or not guilty. The jurors requested additional time to review the autopsy photos of Braddock, photos of Helton’s injuries, a rain guard from Helton’s truck and a copy of the autopsy report.

The jury will reconvene Wednesday morning to decide the case.

Helton https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_RUFUS-ALEXANDER-HELTON-1.jpg Helton Daily Journal file photo This photo, taken in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2016, shows law enforcement and EMTs gathered around Joe Braddock after he was shot by Rufus Alexander Helton. Braddock died in an ambulance while still at the scene. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Brattonshooting-1.jpg Daily Journal file photo This photo, taken in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2016, shows law enforcement and EMTs gathered around Joe Braddock after he was shot by Rufus Alexander Helton. Braddock died in an ambulance while still at the scene.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]