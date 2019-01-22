Marching for Martin: residents call for unity in honor of civil rights icon

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Kristian Terry, RSHS senior class president, speaks following the commemorative parade for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the old courthouse on Saturday. Terry said society has come a long way on improving race relations since King’s time, and encouraged her fellow classmates to take what they learn about other cultures in class and apply it to their every day lives. “We can only get so far if the same energy isn’t being spread at all times,” Terry said. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Kristian Terry, RSHS senior class president, speaks following the commemorative parade for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the old courthouse on Saturday. Terry said society has come a long way on improving race relations since King’s time, and encouraged her fellow classmates to take what they learn about other cultures in class and apply it to their every day lives. “We can only get so far if the same energy isn’t being spread at all times,” Terry said. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Gloria Mask, grand marshal of the events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. over the weekend, speaks following the commemorative march on Saturday. “If you don’t at least participate in your community activities, organizations like the NAACP, or attending city council meetings you are not being a good citizen and you are being silent,” Mask said. “You have to be an active participant and you have to raise your voice, you have to make your voices heard.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Gloria Mask, grand marshal of the events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. over the weekend, speaks following the commemorative march on Saturday. “If you don’t at least participate in your community activities, organizations like the NAACP, or attending city council meetings you are not being a good citizen and you are being silent,” Mask said. “You have to be an active participant and you have to raise your voice, you have to make your voices heard.” Mask Mask Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond Raider quarterback Caleb Hood, Coach Bryan Till, REACH student Amirah Shelton, Interim Richmond County Schools Superintendent Jeff Maples and wide receiver Malik Stanback march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday holding the title banner reading, “Unity: Yes We Can!” in Raider green. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond Raider quarterback Caleb Hood, Coach Bryan Till, REACH student Amirah Shelton, Interim Richmond County Schools Superintendent Jeff Maples and wide receiver Malik Stanback march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday holding the title banner reading, “Unity: Yes We Can!” in Raider green.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County residents spent much of the weekend reflecting on the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and expressing what his legacy means today leading up to his namesake holiday on Monday.

On Saturday, the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee held a commemorative parade that began at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and East Washington Street and finished at the old courthouse, where several featured speakers gave remarks.

The marchers sang “We Shall Overcome” and “We Are Not Afraid” and chanted, “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”

Leading the march, as always, were the Richmond Senior High School Army JROTC color guard, followed by Richmond Raider quarterback Caleb Hood, wide receiver Malik Stanback and coach Bryan Till, along with REACH student Amirah Shelton and interim Richmond County Schools Superintendent Jeff Maples holding the title banner reading, “Unity: Yes We Can!” in Raider green.

Behind them were the 29th District Prince Hall Masons, the Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, and a group of community members with Commissioner Tavares Bostic, Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly and Hamlet Police Chief Scott Waters walking with them.

The marchers convened in the old courthouse with King’s voice projected over the loud speakers, causing his iconic cadence to reverberate through the crowd. Following a performance by the Outreach for Jesus Praise Team, Gloria Mask, grand marshal of the weekend’s events, spoke on her favorite King quote, when he said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

“That silence I take to mean ‘not participating,’” said Mask, a long-time member of the Richmond County NAACP, imploring the audience to use their right to vote. “If you don’t at least participate in your community activities, organizations like the NAACP, or attending city council meetings you are not being a good citizen and you are being silent. You have to be an active participant and you have to raise your voice, you have to make your voices heard.”

In her home, Mask said she and her husband would ask their children, “What have you contributed to the welfare of the home?” She put this question to the audience: what have you done for the welfare of your community?

Kristian Terry, RSHS senior class president, quoted King in speaking on the work being done to create unity between races and cultures among her classmates, noting that there has been much progress but there is more to be done.

“Even though we are working on opening students’ hearts in the classrooms, we can only get so far if the same energy isn’t being spread at all times,” Terry said. “As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.’”

Hood applied King’s message of unity to the football field, where he said they repeat the mantra “make our links strong,” which helped them go from a 7-5 record last season to an 11-2 record this season with a team of players from all different backgrounds.

“It is important to work together to become united so that we can win games,” Hood said. “Martin Luther King applies those same values …For our country to be strong, we needed to unite. If we work together we can see good things happen.”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Kristian Terry, RSHS senior class president, speaks following the commemorative parade for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the old courthouse on Saturday. Terry said society has come a long way on improving race relations since King’s time, and encouraged her fellow classmates to take what they learn about other cultures in class and apply it to their every day lives. “We can only get so far if the same energy isn’t being spread at all times,” Terry said. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_7077-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Kristian Terry, RSHS senior class president, speaks following the commemorative parade for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the old courthouse on Saturday. Terry said society has come a long way on improving race relations since King’s time, and encouraged her fellow classmates to take what they learn about other cultures in class and apply it to their every day lives. “We can only get so far if the same energy isn’t being spread at all times,” Terry said. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Gloria Mask, grand marshal of the events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. over the weekend, speaks following the commemorative march on Saturday. “If you don’t at least participate in your community activities, organizations like the NAACP, or attending city council meetings you are not being a good citizen and you are being silent,” Mask said. “You have to be an active participant and you have to raise your voice, you have to make your voices heard.” https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_MaskMLK-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Gloria Mask, grand marshal of the events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. over the weekend, speaks following the commemorative march on Saturday. “If you don’t at least participate in your community activities, organizations like the NAACP, or attending city council meetings you are not being a good citizen and you are being silent,” Mask said. “You have to be an active participant and you have to raise your voice, you have to make your voices heard.” Mask https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_7102-1.jpg Mask Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond Raider quarterback Caleb Hood, Coach Bryan Till, REACH student Amirah Shelton, Interim Richmond County Schools Superintendent Jeff Maples and wide receiver Malik Stanback march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday holding the title banner reading, “Unity: Yes We Can!” in Raider green. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_RaiderMarch-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond Raider quarterback Caleb Hood, Coach Bryan Till, REACH student Amirah Shelton, Interim Richmond County Schools Superintendent Jeff Maples and wide receiver Malik Stanback march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday holding the title banner reading, “Unity: Yes We Can!” in Raider green.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]