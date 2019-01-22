MLK Day luncheon promotes unity

Ninth-grader Ellie Buck from Richmond Early College placed first for her Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay. Buck was invited to the luncheon at Sidney Grove Agape Center Monday afternoon to read her essay out loud. Ninth-grader Ellie Buck from Richmond Early College placed first for her Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay. Buck was invited to the luncheon at Sidney Grove Agape Center Monday afternoon to read her essay out loud. Pastor Dian Griffin Jackson Davis gave a keynote speech titled “Just Show Up!” JacksonDavis talked about the importance of showing up and how that increases unity. Pastor Dian Griffin Jackson Davis gave a keynote speech titled “Just Show Up!” JacksonDavis talked about the importance of showing up and how that increases unity. The Martin Luther King Jr./J.C. Watkins Choir sang several songs during the luncheon including “One More Time,” “Only A Look,” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The Martin Luther King Jr./J.C. Watkins Choir sang several songs during the luncheon including “One More Time,” “Only A Look,” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

ELLERBE — In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee of Richmond County hosted a weekend full of events, including a gala, march, church service, prayer breakfast and the youth extravaganza.

On Monday, the official Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the committee hosted a luncheon at the Sidney Grove Agape Center in Ellerbe to wrap up the festivities. The Martin Luther King Jr./J.C. Watkins Choir sang a selection of songs, including “One More Time,” “Only A Look,” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Author and pastor of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in Rockingham, Dian Griffin Jackson Davis, gave a keynote speech titled, “Just Show Up!” She talked about the power in showing up and how unity emerges when people show up.

“Our responsibility is to unite and act in Richmond County,” she told the crowd. “We can have unity but not without a struggle. Division brought us to this country, but unity will set us free. Hate, discrimination and dehumanization kept us slaves, but love and unity set us free. Non-acceptance, intolerace and bigotry made us distrust, but unity brought us out of darkness and to the marvelous light.”

During her speech, Davis congratulated ninth-grader Ellie Buck, who is white, on her winning essay, saying that Dr. King said “people need not be judged by the color of their skin but by their character.”

“We don’t encourage our youth to draw a picture,” said Davis. “We won’t encourage them to cut some photos out of a magazine for the poster contest. Then we feel some kind of way when a non-black child wins the essay contest. Really? Really, Richmond County? It’s fantastic no matter the ethnicity of the youth and congratulations, Ellie. We are thankful to you.”

Buck said it took her a day to write her essay. She said she found out about the Martin Luther King photo/essay contest, adminissterd through Richmond County schools, on Wednesday and worked on it Thursday morning and evening — the day before everything was due.

“The theme is important because we don’t have much unity now, but it’s more than what we had in the past,” said Buck.

Buck read her essay out loud during the luncheon. Preston Coker from Richmond Senior High School also had his photo of Martin Luther King Jr. on display. Buck said she was both nervous and excited.

Buck’s mom, Jill Buck, said she was surprised when she received two phone calls about her daughter’s win — one from a family friend and the other from her daughter’s principal.

“I recorded it,” she said with a smile. “I knew she would be nervous, but who wouldn’t be? I was proud of her.”

Interim Superintendent of Richmond County Schools Jeff Maples also congratulated Ellie on her essay.

“I want to thank all the students who participated,” said Maples. “They will keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive.”

Davis went on to urge attendees to educate themselves on issues, ask questions and speak up. She left them with a battle cry.

“When we are fearless and respectful of the man with the sagging pants and turned baseball cap as we are to the man with the three piece suit and cumberbund, there will be unity,” she said. “When we show up and demand justice for the child whose sexuality is different from yours, then there will be unity. When we show up for the parade and not just the stand on the sidelines, there will be unity. When all of us in this country stop making obligatory or token appearances at the luncheon but join in the whole celebration, there will be unity.”

Davis concluded her speech with a chant:

“Unity!” she shouted.

“Unity!” the crowd yelled back.

“What do you want?” she asked.

“Unity!” they responded.

“When do you want it?” she asked.

“Now!” they yelled.

Grand Marshal Gloria Mask also gave a few words of thanks to everyone who attended the activities and the luncheon. She left attendees with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We will not remember the noise of our enemies,” she said. “But we will remember the silence of our friends.”

Co-chair on the Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee, Angeline David, said she’s proud of the success of the events and the support from Richmond County.

“I think the whole weekend was a great event for the community and I’m glad to be part of it,” said David.

Guests urged to “Just show up!”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

