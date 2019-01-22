Healthy habits, healthy lifestyle

Teenagers across North Carolina traveled to Millstone 4-H camp for an overnight Healthy Habits training over the weekend. Salim Oden talked with the students on classroom management and the stages children go through as they develop. Teenagers across North Carolina traveled to Millstone 4-H camp for an overnight Healthy Habits training over the weekend. Salim Oden talked with the students on classroom management and the stages children go through as they develop. During the training, students completed several hands-on activities including performing a skit based. Richmond County 4-H’ers were tasked with coming up with a skit based on the age group assigned. Spectators then had to guess what age group they were and discuss their reasoning. During the training, students completed several hands-on activities including performing a skit based. Richmond County 4-H’ers were tasked with coming up with a skit based on the age group assigned. Spectators then had to guess what age group they were and discuss their reasoning. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal During the training, students completed several hands-on activities including performing a skit based. Richmond County 4-H'ers were tasked with coming up with a skit based on the age group assigned. Spectators then had to guess what age group they were and discuss their reasoning. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal During the training, students completed several hands-on activities including performing a skit based. Richmond County 4-H'ers were tasked with coming up with a skit based on the age group assigned. Spectators then had to guess what age group they were and discuss their reasoning.

ELLERBE — Thirty kids representing eight counties in North Carolina — Brunswick, Guilford, Pender, Duplin, Richmond, Warren, Hoke and Onslow — spent the weekend in healthy habits training at 4-H Millstone Camp in Ellerbe.

The 2018-2019 N.C. Healthy Habits program is paid for by a 4-H Healthy Living sub-grant funded by the Walmart Foundation. The program is geared to facilitate and improve healthy food choices balanced by physical activity, according to their website.

Teens can either collaborate with 4-H EFNEP (Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Educator) or SNAP-Ed (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education) Steps to Health Nutrition Youth Program, or they can work as a county-led youth-adult partnership to conduct healthy living programs for youth in grades K-12.

Salim Oden, Healthy Living coordinator, said they started the program three years ago when they saw the opportunity to get 4-H programs to collaborate at a county level.

“We’re teaching them how to give back and learn from others,” said Oden. “They’re in an environment where they’re surrounded by mentors.”

For two days, teens talked about different learning styles, classroom management and what qualities teachers posess that makes them “good.” They also did a ton of hands on activities, including reading nutrition labels and acting out skits.

“If you want to teach someone a healthy lifestyle … like the Migos (a rap group) said, ‘Walk it like you talk it’,” he said. “As leaders, you have to keep in mind what you’re showing them. If you tell them to drink milk and then turn around and drink sprite, that’s not setting an example.”

Sixteen-year-old Ryan Baskerville, who was 13 when he first attended the program, said healthy living and training is something he understands more after three years of attending the camp. He said he’s gone through three trainings at the state level and one at the national level.

“It’s interesting to see younger people go through this program and the difference you can make in someone,” he said.

In Warren County, Baskerville said their 4-H program hosts different activities, including farmer’s market field trips and salsa tastings to get kids interested in healthy habits and eating.

“We have to come up with innovative ways to get them physical without it being active,” he said. “I like being able to see the difference you can make in a child.”

One activity Oden had the students do were role play scenarios. In six groups, students performed small skits that represented a certain age group. As a whole, they discussed how children ages 5-18 develop during different stages in life.

“That’s why the Healthy Habits program is beneficial,” said Oden. “If they see an older person talking, they will look to them as an authoratative figure. If they see someone younger with a little swag in their step, they’ll want to do what you do. They look up to you.”

After the weekend camp training, students are encouraged to take what they learned and apply it to activities they can complete back in their home county.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

