Civil rights ‘trailblazer’ honored at MLK Gala

ROCKINGHAM — We can’t all be Martin Luther King Jr. or Rev. William Barber, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make a difference.

This is the legacy of Gloria Mask, grand marshal of the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation’s festivities leading up to MLK Day, according to her son, Dr. Allen Mask, who spoke at the MLK Gala Friday evening.

For his mother, that meant bringing the “power of presence” to local and national causes by helping residents register to vote and get people to the polls and being actively involved in community events.

“Show up. Show up,” Allen Mask said, leading a chant for those gathered at Liberty Place in downtown Rockingham. “That’s what we have to do to make a lasting legacy.”

The Foundation honored Gloria Mask with the Trailblazer Award, one she humbly accepted for a life’s work.

“This award is not mine because so many of you have been on the trail with me,” said Gloria Mask, a former teacher and long-time member of the NAACP. “We’ve got to stay on that trail.”

Gloria Mask said in an interview earlier this month that King “taught us how to protest,” by committing to nonviolence in the face of violence.

“That’s what he taught us to do … doing what you do with love,” Mask said. “You have to incorporate love into it.”

Mask’s other recognitions include receiving the Richmond County NAACP President’s Award from Dr. Fred McQueen for her continued service as co-chairperson of the Membership Committee, where she often led the branch to the highest numbers of new memberships in the state. The 8th District Black Leadership Caucus honored her for 20-plus years of service, and in 2011 the Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Pi Chi Sorority Inc. presented her the Outstanding Service Award “in recognition of 50 years of dedication to the Debutante Cotillion and the sorority,” according to a press release.

This weekend’s events will continue with a Commemorative Parade for King — led by Mask — at noon beginning in front of the Leath Memorial Library (lineup begins at 11 a.m.). The parade will stop at the old courthouse and speakers will include starting quarterback for the Richmond Raiders, Caleb Hood, and wide receiver Malik Stanback, as well as Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge, according to Ingram.

Then at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Leak Street Educational and Cultural Center they will hold a Youth Extravaganza, which will feature performances by the younger generation. At 5 p.m. on Sunday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 1596 U.S. 74 East, Hamlet, there will be an Ecumenical Service. The speaker will be Rev. Butch Farrah of Roberdel United Methodist Church.

Finally, on Monday, there will be a luncheon at noon on Monday at the Sidney Grove Agape Center at 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe. The speaker will be Dian Griffin Jackson of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, who worked with Rev. Barber.

As those gathered at Liberty Place prepared for the night’s festivities, Foundation Chairperson J.C. Watkins reflected on his time in Richmond County before segregation. Back then, black children only had the option to make it to seventh grade in school because the bus to the high school was only for white children.

But when he was of age, he rode in his brother’s Model T into town and was able to enroll and finish high school as the salutatorian of his class. He was awarded a scholarship to Shaw University, where he says he memorized the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments which outlawed slavery, made black people citizens if they were born in the country and prohibited discrimination in voting based on race.

His strong memory came in handy when he tried to vote for the first time in his home county. The man in charge of the polling place stopped him when he tried to register to vote, asking why he wanted to vote. Watkins said the man explained that white people have been taking care of things in government so he “didn’t need” to vote, “we (white people) will take care of the laws.”

Watkins replied that he wanted to vote because he was a citizen and started rattling off the three Amendments, the man getting more and more agitated as he continued. But still he wouldn’t let him vote. The next year, Watkins and his wife went to vote in Rockingham and were allowed in.

“It was on the front page of the newspaper,” Watkins said, for being — if not the first — being among the first black people to vote in Richmond County.

Mask had ‘power of presence’

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

