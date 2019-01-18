Man charged in drunken burglary

Bright Bright Taylor Taylor

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hamlet man Saturday accused of breaking into a home while drunk.

Brad Steven Taylor, 38, of Stutts Lane allegedly broke the window of a home on Edwin Street in Rockingham with the intent to commit a larceny, according to warrants for his arrest. After fleeing the scene, Taylor was then pulled over by a deputy who smelled a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.

Court documents show Taylor admitted to drinking but refused a breathalyzer test.

Taylor was also allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and the muscle relaxer carisoprodol, along with a needle, two pipes, a broken spoon, a brillo pad and rolling papers, all used in using illicit drugs, according to the warrants.

Taylor is charged with one felony count of second degree burglary and one misdemeanor count each of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and injury to personal property.

He was also charged with three traffic violations and one infraction for driving with an open container of alcohol.

Taylor is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $30,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Taylor has never been incarcerated in North Carolina but he has been convicted of multiple misdemeanors. In October 1998 he was convicted of one misdemeanor count of drunk and disorderly conduct, in April 2004 he was convicted of one misdemeanor count each of possessing a controlled substance and possessing stolen goods, and in February of 2006 he was convicted of one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was sentenced to probation for each of these offenses.

Woman accused of stealing from employer

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bennettsville, South Carolina, woman accused of stealing from her employer.

Tiffanie Sherrelle Bright, 42, of Redbud Street, allegedly stole one 25 mm thermal rifle scope and two 100 mm thermal rifle scopes from Big Rock Sports while being an employee there, according to a warrant for her arrest.

The alleged thefts occurred between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8, the warrant shows. Court records do not indicate how much the scopes are worth.

Bright is charged with one felony count of larceny by employee.

She was released from the Richmond County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond on Saturday. Bright is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Bright has no prior convictions in North Carolina. Court records in Marlboro County, South Carolina, show a Tiffanie Bright with one pending charge of assault and battery with intent to kill that was filed in September 1998, though no sentence from this case is listed.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

