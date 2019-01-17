Church participates in workshop on shooter safety, how to be prepared

Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons demonstrates a scenario of someone coming up to the church armed and asking the guests if someone in the church, who is also armed, is allowed to shoot. Throughout the workshop, Clemmons proposed several scenarios and gave advice and tips on what the church should do if ever in a dangerous situation. Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons demonstrates a scenario of someone coming up to the church armed and asking the guests if someone in the church, who is also armed, is allowed to shoot. Throughout the workshop, Clemmons proposed several scenarios and gave advice and tips on what the church should do if ever in a dangerous situation. Clemmons Clemmons

ROCKINGHAM — Charleston. Pittsburgh. Sutherland Springs. These three cities and many others have dealt with mass church shootings in recent years.

Wednesday evening, Greater Diggs Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church took precautionary measures to equip their members and surrounding churches with how to prepare in the event of a situation by hosting a church safety workshop presented by Richmond County Sheriff James E. Clemmons Jr.

Debra Morman said this was the first time the church has held a workshop on church safety.

“In the times we’re living in now, everyone needs to take precaution,” said Morman. “There’s some valuable information the sheriff and his staff can offer. We want to be thoroughly prepared if a situation arises.”

Clemmons started the workshop with the following question: “Did you all notice anything?”

Attendees looked around the sanctuary, trying to guess what he was referring to.

“No one is standing at the door?” asked one.

Clemmons said that was part of the issue, but he was trying to get them to see that the two doors to the sanctuary were not see through — so no one could see who’s coming into the church through the two wooden doors.

“Our church is a place of safety,” Clemmons explained. “But as you see that refuge, understand that the things we see in the world can happen in the church.”

Throughout the workshop, Clemmons gave members advice and several tips that they could keep in mind to use and better prepare themselves if a dangerous situation were to arise, including:

• Using what’s available — like hymnals and Bibles — to throw shooters off their game;

• Putting together a safety team;

• Gathering emergency contact information and being aware of those who might have medical conditions or are trained in first aid;

• Making sure people are aware of all the safety exits;

• Designating who can call a lockdown;

• Having a rally point for people to meet.

“Deadly force is something I hope none of us have to use,” said Clemmons. “I don’t advocate violence or bringing guns into the church.”

On the issue of guns in the church, Clemmons advised that they should know who has a gun, that they are legally permitted to carry that gun, and that they have the proper training and knowledge to be able to handle the gun effectively.

Alexander McLaughlin of Lee Thee A.M.E. Zion Church felt that the presentation was informative and that he was well prepared to take what he learned back to his church.

Morman said it was good for people to attend and prays that they’re never in a situation that’s dangerous.

“People have lost their lives and there have been situations where churches were intruded upon and it cost them a life,” said Morman. “It helps to be aware and to take measures.”

Clemmons said he’s given over 50 presentations on church safety and that’s he a phone call away to other churches if they’d like to have one.

“This is a great honor,” he said. “I think the church is a vital part of the community and I’m able to provide information on how to better protect themselves. It’s good for them to hear from me and be able to ask the sheriff questions.”

Those interested in inviting Clemmons to give a church safety presentation can call the sheriff’s office at 910-997-8283.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

