Charlotte man accused of sex with a child

Starling Starling Stewart Stewart

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Charlotte man accused of having sex with a child who was under the age of 15 years old.

Michael Scott Stewart, 28, of Silver Stream Road in Charlotte allegedly had intercourse and engaged in a sex act with a child who was under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents, according to a warrant for his arrest.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred between Sept. 1, 2018 and Oct. 4, 2018.

Stewart is charged with one felony count each of statutory rape and statutory sex offense with a child.

He was served warrants in Charlotte and transferred to the Richmond County Jail Monday, where he is held under a $200,000 secure bond.

Stewart is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Stewart has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Hamlet man accused of armed robbery

The Rockingham Police Department has charged a Hamlet man with robbing a man at gun point.

Bryan Dean Starling, 31, whose address is listed as Loch Haven Road and Gin Mill Road, on Jan. 5 allegedly stole $125 from a man after threatening him with a small, blue revolver and telling him he would kill him, according to warrants for his arrest.

Starling also allegedly conspired to commit this offense with another, unknown individual, the warrants show.

He is charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

Starling was convicted of a felony count of breaking and entering in April 2014, which drew the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Starling is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Starling has been incarcerated on five separate occasions dating back to a month-long sentence for a February 2005 conviction for two misdemeanor counts of larceny and one misdemeanor count of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

He then served 16 months in prison following a September 2007 conviction for one felony count each of breaking and entering and fraud. Four months after his release for these charges, in December 2007, he was sentenced to an additional eight months in prison for one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses and one misdemeanor count of breaking and entering.

Next, Starling served a total of 19 months in prison following a series of convictions beginning in February 2011 for three felony counts of breaking and entering, one felony count of larceny of over $1,000 and one misdemeanor count each of larceny, first degree trespassing and resisting a public officer.

Starling’s most recent period of incarceration was of three years and six months for an April 2014 conviction on four felony counts of breaking and entering, according to state records.

Starling https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_BRYAN-DEAN-STARLING.jpg Starling Stewart https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_MICHAEL-SCOTT-STEWART.jpg Stewart

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]