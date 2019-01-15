Residents complete handgun course, seek permits and safety

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Wanda Henderson, left, and her daughter Wandesha Jackson pose with their targets after completing the shooting proficiency exam to obtain their concealed carry handgun permits. Henderson already has her permit, but came out to support Jackson, who wants to feel safe following an attempted break-in. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Wanda Henderson, left, and her daughter Wandesha Jackson pose with their targets after completing the shooting proficiency exam to obtain their concealed carry handgun permits. Henderson already has her permit, but came out to support Jackson, who wants to feel safe following an attempted break-in. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Robert Heaton, center, coaches students on proper stance and grip on Saturday as they complete the shooting proficiency exam to obtain their concealed carry handgun permits on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Robert Heaton, center, coaches students on proper stance and grip on Saturday as they complete the shooting proficiency exam to obtain their concealed carry handgun permits on Saturday.

ROCKINGHAM — People of all skill levels took their shots at N.C. Concealed Carry and Defensive Tactics’ course on Saturday and all 39 hit their target, leaving with a certificate that puts them on their way to a concealed carry handgun permit.

State law requires that those seeking a concealed carry handgun permit complete an eight-hour course that consists of a shooting proficiency examination and a written exam administered by a certified instructor. Once passed, they will receive a certificate of completion and will submit that, along with a criminal history check obtained from the County Clerk’s Office, to the sheriff’s office, who then completes a full background check before issuing the permit.

Robert Heaton, a police lieutenant and S.W.A.T. team commander with over 18 years of experience in law enforcement, including 10 years in Richmond County, administered the course, under the name N.C. Concealed Carry and Defensive Tactics. He said people seek their concealed carry handgun permit for a variety of reasons, ranging from home protection to potentially defending themselves in a mass shooting situation.

“People see (mass shootings in the news) and they don’t want to become soft targets so the course is a way to get a firearm legally,” Heaton said.

The students fired 10 rounds from 3, 5 and 10 yards away from their target at a range about 15 minutes outside of Rockingham. In order to pass, they must hit the target 21 out 30 times. The shooting portion is not timed, which Heaton said was to remove some of the stress students feel when taking the course.

Wanda Henderson said the classes she’s taken in the past have pressured her to shoot two rounds every three seconds, and that she felt more relaxed Saturday. Henderson already has her permit as part of being employed at a prison and was participating Saturday to help her daughter, Wandesha Jackson, feel more comfortable.

Jackson said she was getting her permit to help her feel safer as a female living by herself.

“I was scared of guns my whole like until we had an attempted break in,” Jackson said.

Jackson and Henderson, both of Rockingham, had some of the best aim of their group of shooters.

Rockingham City Clerk Sabrina McDonald and Diane Lane of Hamlet also took the course Saturday, which was their first time shooting a gun. Both had close calls with break-ins that inspired them to take the course: McDonald saw a strange man in her backyard and Lane said a man rang her front doorbell while three others drove up in her back driveway, apparently waiting to see if anyone was home before breaking in.

“I feel safer already,” Lane said. “I know I can pull a gun and shoot it — I will be nervous yes, but I know I can do it.”

McDonald said she expected herself to miss the target completely, but was surprised at her ability, adding that she can’t wait to compete against her brother in his deer and duck hunting games on the Nintendo Wii.

Heaton said that for those who have never fired a gun before, he recommends they take proficiency courses prior to signing up for the course because there isn’t time in the eight hours of course time to go through some of the finer details. The course teaches students how to stand, the proper grip, how to use the sights and load and unload the weapon.

The concealed carry handgun permit is valid for five years. If you fail to renew your permit, you will be required to take the course again. Heaton said he has not set a date for his next course, but it will likely be in March.

For more information, contact Heaton at [email protected] or search Robert Heaton on Facebook.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Wanda Henderson, left, and her daughter Wandesha Jackson pose with their targets after completing the shooting proficiency exam to obtain their concealed carry handgun permits. Henderson already has her permit, but came out to support Jackson, who wants to feel safe following an attempted break-in. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_6958.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Wanda Henderson, left, and her daughter Wandesha Jackson pose with their targets after completing the shooting proficiency exam to obtain their concealed carry handgun permits. Henderson already has her permit, but came out to support Jackson, who wants to feel safe following an attempted break-in. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Robert Heaton, center, coaches students on proper stance and grip on Saturday as they complete the shooting proficiency exam to obtain their concealed carry handgun permits on Saturday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_6947.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Robert Heaton, center, coaches students on proper stance and grip on Saturday as they complete the shooting proficiency exam to obtain their concealed carry handgun permits on Saturday.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]