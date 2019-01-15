Church’s youth celebrate ‘victory’ and personal commitment

The Dancing Little Soldiers danced Sunday afternoon during “Victory Day”, a celebration in honor of the Youth Missionary Society’s founder Victoria Richardson. The Dancing Little Soldiers danced Sunday afternoon during “Victory Day”, a celebration in honor of the Youth Missionary Society’s founder Victoria Richardson. Eighth-grader Aubree Miller sang “You Deserve It” with her brother while he played the piano. Miller was the speaker for the celebration, giving a talk on personal commitment. Eighth-grader Aubree Miller sang “You Deserve It” with her brother while he played the piano. Miller was the speaker for the celebration, giving a talk on personal commitment.

ROCKINGHAM — In honor of Victoria Richardson, founder of the Youth Missionary Society, Lee Thee A.M.E. Zion Church celebrated her legacy Sunday afternoon for the 107th annual “Victory Day.”

Richardson (1856 – 1928) founded and organized the Young Women’s Home and Foreign Missionary Society to help youth develop into young Chrisitian missionaries. The Youth Missionary Society is one of six departments of what is now referred to as the Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society. The other departments include Parent Body, Young Adult Missionary Society, Buds of Promise, Bureau of Supply and Life Members.

Richardson is honored and recognized on the second Sunday of each January, which is closest to her birthday on Jan. 12.

“The purpose of our organization is to try to enlist our youth into active missionary service,” said Rockingham District Youth Secretary Mary Jackson, “to accept Jesus as their Christ and encourage them to world mission.”

Jackson said the youth do several projects, including visiting the senior center, volunteering at the soup kitchen and doing work at the library. In February, Jackson said the youth will make hats to send to children in hospitals battling cancer.

“We do these outreach projects to get the kids to see how the world works,” she said.

Sunday’s celebration’s theme was “A Great Commission — A Global Outreach: Personal Commitment.” Every four years, Jackson said they attend a quadrennial, where they learn of the four components they must incorporate into the church. For the years 2015 – 2019, the components have been personal calling, personal transformation, personal instruction and personal commitment.

The youth choir, dressed in their navy and gold, kicked off the celebration with several praise and worship songs, followed by dance performances. Jackson said it’s important for kids to be involved in the church and was proud of the involvement she saw Sunday.

“Everyone I asked said yes,” said Jackson on Sunday. “When you’re in unity together, you have strength. It really does take a village to raise children these days.”

To choose a speaker for Sunday, Jackson said she observed the youth and watched their commitment and faithfulness of being in the group, as well as how much they enjoy it. The past three speakers have been Teleyia Moore, Chena Jackson and Samantha Douglas.

This year’s speaker was eighth-grader Aubree Miller.

Miller said Jackson asked her to talk about personal commitment around Christmas and has been preparing since.

“I’m 13, but my mom and dad told me that I should speak up to God,” said Miller. “For me, I truly believe in Him and everyone here has helped me throughout.”

Miller stood before the church and talked about what personal commitment looked like to her.

“For me, God comes first in my life and it will always be that way because I am personally commited to Him,” she said to the church. “I know where he has brought me from and I’m waiting to see where he’s going to take me as I stay personally commited to Him.”

After her message, Miller was showered in congratulations and praise. Jackson said she was proud of her.

“She did great,” she said. “She did really great.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

