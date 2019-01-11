Dobbins Heights to pursue own American Legion post

Hawkins Hawkins Blue Blue

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Mayor Antonio Blue is working to bring an American Legion post back to the town after its previous post stopped meeting at some point over recent decades.

A meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Dobbins Heights Community Center for all veterans who are interested in organizing an American Legion post in Dobbins Heights. Blue, a member of American Legion Post 49 in Hamlet and who served the 3rd Infantry Division of the U.S. Army for 24 years, has the charter for the original American Legion post in the town, Post 189, which received its charter in February of 1977 with 23 members.

But the post no longer exists. During the Veteran’s Day festivities, Blue mentioned the idea of re-establishing a post in Dobbins Heights to Carlton Hawkins, veterans services officer for American Legion Post 147, who then helped Blue connect with other American Legion officials to get the ball rolling.

“(Veterans) will have someone to advocate for them if they have veterans issues,” Blue said. “We need it.”

Hawkins said the post will need at least 15 members who commit to paying the annual membership fee, which can vary depending on the post, but which he said is usually around $30.

Once the members commit, they will go before the American Legion Internal Affairs Commission at either their February meeting — which Hawkins said may be too soon — their June meeting or their November meeting to be considered for a temporary charter. It will then be about a year before they can receive their full charter.

The Dobbins Heights will have to have an election early on to determine who will be the commander, vice commander and agitant, according to Hawkins. The posts typically meet once a month.

“(The American Legion) is a place where veterans can come and have a meal, tell stories and have information available about VA benefits,” Hawkins said. He added that the Richmond County American Legion posts, as well as other veterans organizations in the county, work together on projects that are for the good of the community, such as BackPack Pals and the veterans holiday events.

