DOT announces full changes to county highway plan

ROCKINGHAM — The North Carolina Department of Transportation on Thursday announced 19 new highway projects in Division 8 as part of its updated 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program, which includes four changes to projects in Richmond County.

The most significant change is the acceleration of the remaining sections of the Rockingham bypass, which will go out to bid later this year rather than in 2026. This acceleration also locks in the funding for the project, whereas the projects scheduled for later in the plan are at more risk of being pushed back or dropped from the plan entirely.

The other changes are a new project to convert nearly 10 miles of U.S. 74 to interstate standards between Hamlet in Richmond County and Laurinburg, with construction to start in 2029, widening U.S. 1 from the South Carolina state line to Marston Road to four lanes with construction to start in 2029 and widening U.S. 1 from Wiregrass Road to Loch Laurin Lane to multiple lanes with right of way being obtained in 2025 and construction beginning in 2027.

“It’s wonderful to see these kind of highway projects become funded for our area, especially the continued upgrades to U.S. 220 and U.S. 74,” said Patrick Molamphy, the state Board of Transportation member representing Division 8. “We use a data-driven process that also uses local input in order to prioritize what we build and where we build it.”

Other projects in progress in Richmond County include the construction of right and left turning lanes at the entrance to the coming Enviva Biomass facility on NC-177; resurfacing over 100 miles of road; replacing the bridges on Millstone Road, Sandhills Game Management Road and Gibson Mill Road, which will be completed by July, February and November, respectively; and widening U.S. 1 to four lanes from Wiregrass Road to the Moore County line beginning in 2029.

The Long Drive alternate will go out to bid in June 2021, and DOT is working on accelerating the project to convert Greene Street in downtown Rockingham into a truck route, which is currently slated to go out to bid in April of 2022.

The other changes announced for the new STIP and more information about how these projects are funded can be found www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/Transportation/stip.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

