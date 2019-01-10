Ray Herndon named Ellerbe’s town attorney

Herndon Herndon

ELLERBE — Ray Herndon was named Ellerbe’s town attorney Monday evening during Ellerbe’s monthly meeting.

Herndon is a Richmond County native from the city of Hamlet. After completing his undergraduate studies at UNC-Wilmington, Herndon said he worked at BB&T for four years. But law was something he said he was always interested in and had taken it into consideration.

“It took a longer time for it to come to fruition,” he said. “I got to know some of the lawyers around town, and my wife’s dad is an attorney, so that may have been the extra little bit that pushed me over.”

While working at BB&T, Herndon said he went back to school at UNC Pembroke to get his MBA and his juris doctorate at Charlotte School of Law, where he graduated in 2014.

“Real estate is my main practice now,” said Herndon. “I’ve done some criminal, but that really wasn’t what I wanted to do. And I’ve definitely had some mentors along the way that have helped.”

The three he considers mentors include his father-in-law, Danny Sullivan; Brent Garner, who Herndon said helped him when he first came out of law school; and Bill Webb.

Herndon is a partner at Kitchin Neal Webb Webb & Futrell, and has been working there for two years. He’s across the hall from Ellerbe’s former town attorney Bill Webb — who is now Richmond County’s attorney, following Stephen Futrell’s appointment to Superior Court Judge in Distrcit 16A.

“There is an aspect of nerves with it, but Bill Webb was the town attorney before me and he did it for many years,” said Herndon. “So I have him to turn to with any questions and any guidance that I need.”

During Ellerbe’s meeting, Mayor Lee Berry welcomed Herndon and said he’s looking forward to working with him.

Commissioner Fred Cloninger said his sons used to go to school with Herndon and they used to play soccer together.

“I think we hit a home run with this,” said Cloninger Monday evening. “This should be a good transistion.”

And Commissioner Jeremy McKenzie agreed.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that you will be an asset to us and bring your gifts and talents here,” McKenzie told Herndon Monday. “I’m glad to have you here with us.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

