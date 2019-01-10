4-H’ers stuff bags for Backpack Pals

Contributed photo Richmond County 4-H club members and their parents filled 600 bags Tuesday evening for Backpack Pals at the McLaurin Center. Backpack Pals serves 13 schools in Richmond County. Contributed photo Richmond County 4-H club members and their parents filled 600 bags Tuesday evening for Backpack Pals at the McLaurin Center. Backpack Pals serves 13 schools in Richmond County.

HAMLET — Richmond County 4-H members helped stuff bags for Backpack Pals Tuesday evening at the McLaurin Center in Hamlet as part of their community service project.

Backpack Pals serves 13 schools in Richmond County and feeds 600 kids within the school system. Backpack Pals is 100 percent volunteer driven.

Catherine Shelley, 4-H extension agent, said the kids were able to fill 600 bags with kid-friendly foods and non-perishables.

“It teaches the kids to have compassion for others and to be considerate for their needs and give back to their community,” said Shelley.

Shelley said the kids and their parents walked around in an assembly circle picking up items likes crackers, Pop-Tarts, canned meats, and juices and placing them into bags to be tied up and placed in distribution boxes.

“We’d grab one and put them in the bag,” she said.

Last year, Backpack Pals received a $1,000 donation from Enviva to purchase more food and $2,000 worth of gift cards from Aldi as part of the chain’s support of youth programs that focus on education, physical activity, nutrition, social skills and the arts.

Public relations director Kim Lindsey said it was wonderful having the 4-H kids come out and help fill bags.

“They can be 5 years old and get something out of it, or they can be 95 years old and get something out of it,” said Lindsey. “I appreciate all of our volunteers who came in. We could not do this without them.”

The bags will be picked up Thursday by local veterans groups and dropped off at the schools for students to take home with them over the weekend. Students then bring the bags back to school Monday to be packed again. Lindsey is thankful for the time and work the veterans groups put into delivering the bags.

“It’s a labor intensive process and they do it without fail,” she said. “They all pitch in, make their schedule and call to make sure everyone shows up.”

Lindsey’s “mega-million powerball dream” would be to see no children hungry in the school system. Lindsey said the group continues to push for grant money and donations and find ways to add more children.

“The more we’re alleviating hunger in our community, the better we are,” she said.

For more information on ways to volunteer or donate, visit the Backpack Pals Facebook page, their website www.backpackpalsrc.com or call 910-582-0051.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

