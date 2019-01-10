Bypass project around Rockingham accelerated from 2026 to 2020

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal These two dirt paths, which lead from under the bridge that follows the now infamous curve on U.S. 220 South, is the beginning of the Rockingham bypass, which will connect with U.S. 74 at the interchange south of Old Charlotte Highway. The contract for the $145 million project is set to be awarded near the end of the year, and will take about three years to complete. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal These two dirt paths, which lead from under the bridge that follows the now infamous curve on U.S. 220 South, is the beginning of the Rockingham bypass, which will connect with U.S. 74 at the interchange south of Old Charlotte Highway. The contract for the $145 million project is set to be awarded near the end of the year, and will take about three years to complete. Contributed photo This map shows the path of the Rockingham bypass, which will continue the interstate system around Rockingham and connect with U.S. 74 south of Old Charlotte Highway. Contributed photo This map shows the path of the Rockingham bypass, which will continue the interstate system around Rockingham and connect with U.S. 74 south of Old Charlotte Highway.

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham bypass project that was slated to begin in 2026 will be accelerated to begin as early as this fall as part of the Department of Transportation’s 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to be announced Thursday.

The bypass project is the same that created the infamous curve on U.S. 220 South where at least two tractor trailers have gone over the guardrail and many other vehicles have wrecked since its opening last summer. Under the new STIP, the rest of the project will go out to bid this fall and begin construction at the end of this year or early next year, six years earlier than it would have under the previous STIP.

N.C. Board of Transportation member Pat Molamphy said Wednesday that the remaining sections of the R-3421 project were accelerated in the STIP because they were “shovel ready,” having already obtained the needed right-of-ways and the bulk of the utility work, and thus was able to compete for funding at the regional level.

The $145 million project, he said, will be completed within three years and will continue I-73 from the curve near Harrington Road around Rockingham and reconnect with with U.S. 74 at the interchange between U.S. 74 and U.S. 74 Business, south of Old Charlotte Highway. This, in addition to the Wadesboro and Monoe bypasses, will create an interstate from Winston Salem nearly all the way to Wilmington, with Richmond County at the center, according to Molamphy.

The curve on U.S. 220 South will remain in place as the main path to Rockingham from Ellerbe for the duration of the construction, according to Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer for District 8 of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Barksdale said that this acceleration further secures the funding for the project, because projects in the latter half of the 10-year STIP can easily be delayed further, whereas those funded in the first five years of the plan are “locked in.”

The project, R-3421 — which has been in the works since the 1980s — is just one part of the full announcement to come Thursday. Molamphy told the Rockingham City Council Tuesday that Division 8, of which Richmond County is a member, rarely gets the level of funding it’s gotten this time around because it has to compete with Division, 10 which includes Charlotte.

One of the major reasons that Richmond County fared so well in the considerations for the updated plan, Molamphy said, was because of the Build NC Bond, passed by the General Assembly last year, which provided a portion of the funding. Sen. Tom McInnis, co-chairman of the Transportation Committee and the DOT Appropriations committee, explained to the City Council that the Build NC program allows the state to borrow future transportation funding, within limits, without placing the general public under any liability.

The updated STIP will not be considered for adoption by the Transportation Committee until this summer.

The project to widen Greene Street in downtown Rockingham and connect it to U.S. 1 so that it can become a new truck route is currently unchanged in the updated STIP. Currently, tractor trailers are forced to squeeze through Harrington Square, a task which has resulted in numerous wrecks. Molamphy met with Assistant City Manager John Massey Tuesday and said he plans to lobby Federal Highway Administrator John Sullivan to accelerate that project, which is currently set to award bids in April of 2022.

Molamphy planned to meet with Sullivan on Wednesday, but due to the government shutdown, Sullivan is not working.

City Manager Monty Crump said Tuesday that the city will submit plans for the future of Greene Street within the next several months. The road may connect to U.S. 1 via a round-a-bout or stop light, according to Crump. The change in the truck routes will have a “significant impact” on the local trucking industry, Crump said.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

