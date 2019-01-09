Governement shutdown won’t slow work on new RCC campus, contractor says

File photo The company contracted to build the new RCC campus in downtown Rockingham, the John M. Campbell Company, has told city officials that they plan to work without pay indefinitely while the federal government is shut down over funding for a border wall. File photo The company contracted to build the new RCC campus in downtown Rockingham, the John M. Campbell Company, has told city officials that they plan to work without pay indefinitely while the federal government is shut down over funding for a border wall.

ROCKINGHAM — The contractor that is in the process of building the new Richmond Community College campus downtown will continue to do so without pay indefinitely, the company informed the city staff this week.

Paul Wright, superintendent for the project with the John M. Campbell Company, confirmed Tuesday evening his intention to stay on the site for the duration of the government shutdown, pending a deal on funding for the border wall on Capitol Hill.

“We’re going to proceed on,” Wright said. “We have a schedule that we have to stay on.”

That schedule is a fall 2019 completion date for the new campus, which will be named the Kenneth and Claudia Robinette Building and will house the Leon Levine School of Business and Information Technology.

The city cannot release funds to pay the company without the signature of a representative from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which is partially funding the more than $12 million project. The John M. Campbell Company was slated to receive $109,678 this week, either Tuesday or Wednesday, and all parties needed to execute the payment — City Manager Monty Crump, Campbell, and the project architect — have signed except for the USDA.

Asked how long the company is prepared to continue to work without pay, Wright isn’t able to say, but he still supports President Donald Trump’s willingness to shut down the government for as long as needed to secure funding for a border wall. Trump has said that he’s willing to shut down the government for a year or more until a deal is made that he is happy with.

“(Illegal immigration) is something that’s been going on for too long and it needs to be taken care of,” Wright said Tuesday. “We need to have legal immigration.”

Crump said three change orders on general budget items are “piling up” on his desk because they aren’t able to be paid out because they require federal approval.

“I can process these (payments) as soon as the government opens up,” Crump said.

Gavin Stone

