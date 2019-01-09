City delays Regal Inn demolition vote, approves Verizon cell tower

File photo The Rockingham City Council will keep the vote on the demolition of the Regal Inn, pictured, on the agenda until the owner fulfills the requirements by the city to show that the company is moving toward remodeling it. File photo The Rockingham City Council will keep the vote on the demolition of the Regal Inn, pictured, on the agenda until the owner fulfills the requirements by the city to show that the company is moving toward remodeling it.

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham City Council voted to delay the vote on the demolition of the Regal Inn building following the owner’s submission of a full set of plans to remodel it, but Mayor Steve Morris was adamant that the city needs to see progress on the property.

Ram Agarwal, owner of Carolina Lodgings, which owns the Regal Inn location on U.S. 74 that burned down in January 2017, has stated his intent to proceed with the building to city staff multiple times – first at the end of the 90-day period allowing for progress on the building to stave off condemnation in November – but did not make any tangible progress until the company began clearing debris from the burnt out structure the week before Christmas. That was nearly two years after it burned.

That November meeting was enough to delay what would have been a December vote to the vote on Tuesday on the building’s demolition. Assistant City Manager John Massey said he believes the fact that the issue was on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was the motivation for Agarwal bringing in the plans last week, and advised the council that the vote will remain on the agenda for the council’s Feb. 2 meeting to continue to “nudge” Agarwal to continue on the path to remodeling the building.

In order to stop the condemnation process completely, Agarwal would have to also apply for building permits in addition to submitting the plans. Massey said Tuesday that Agarwal has restated his “intent” to apply for building permits last week.

Morris asked whether Agarwal could be limited to one postponement, noting that the council members are all likely tired of hearing questions from the public about when they will tear the building down, to which Massey replied that he will wait and evaluate the progress on the building over the coming month.

“As long as they are moving forward, we will hold off on condemnation,” Massey said Friday. He added that the city’s preference is to see the Regal Inn reopen.

The plans Agarwal submitted to the city includes drying the building out — which has been left vulnerable to the weather for the last two years — putting a new roof on it, and the further “upfit” that will need to be done, according to Massey.

Massey said last week that the city has received frequent complaints from the public and nearby businesses about the “eyesore” left by the building — worsened by the new pile of debris since Carolina Lodgings began clearing it — and complaints from law enforcement about the frequent use of the site as a haven for vagrants.

Agarwal said in December that the company is aiming for a summer 2019 open for the new hotel.

Cell tower coming to downtown Rockingham

The council also approved the addition of a Verizon Wireless cell tower to go on top of the water tower in downtown Rockingham, which will improve cell service for the area. Jeannine Braggs, communications specialist for Verizon, said last week that the tower would go on-air either later this year or early next year.

The initial lease agreement with Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless, is for five years and will automatically be extended for five years four more times unless the company terminates the contract, according to Crump. The company will pay $23,400 annually, and this will increase 10 percent annually following each subsequent renewal.

Crump noted Tuesday that this amount of revenue is likely much more than it cost to build the tower many years ago.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

