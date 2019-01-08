His legacy is ‘everlasting’: Bridge dedicated to Col. Jack Cardwell

Family, friends and those who knew the late Jack F. Cardwell gathered in the Ellerbe Lions Club building to celebrate the dedication of a bridge in his honor. Family members of Cardwell were recognized during the ceremony. Family, friends and those who knew the late Jack F. Cardwell gathered in the Ellerbe Lions Club building to celebrate the dedication of a bridge in his honor. Family members of Cardwell were recognized during the ceremony. Cardwell’s son Jack Cardwell Jr. unveiled the replica of the sign out on I-73/74 (exit 28) that’s named in honor of his father. Cardwell’s son Jack Cardwell Jr. unveiled the replica of the sign out on I-73/74 (exit 28) that’s named in honor of his father.

ELLERBE — Family and friends and those who knew of the late Jack F. Cardwell gathered in the Ellerbe Lions Club building Monday afternoon for a bridge dedication in his honor.

Cardwell, who became a North Carolina state trooper in 1951, retired as the commander of the N.C. Highway Patrol in 1989. He was also an army veteran of World War II. Cardwell died in 1999.

Cardwell’s son Robert said his cousins were the first to come up with the idea of dedicating a bridge in his father’s name, and with the help of state Sen. Tom McInnis, that dream was made into a reality.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Robert. “It’s a great honor. I have no words yet.”

In 2018, McInnis passed a bill dedicating the Millstone Road bridge over I-73/74 (exit 28) as the “Colonel Jack F. Cardwell Bridge.” The bridge was dedicated to honor his years of service to Rockingham, North Carolina and the United States.

Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer for District 8 of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said the bridge was one of the six bridge dedications around the state included within the bill.

“His legacy is everlasting,” said McInnis. “And it will be so for the ends of time.”

During McInnis’ speech, he talked about the policies and procedures that are in place today for the North Carolina Highway Patrol that were founded on the principals, knowledge and skill of Cardwell.

“That’s a fact,” said McInnis. “He was apolitical. He didn’t let politics come into play. He looked after the citizens of North Carolina and made sure the highways were safe for the citizens of North Carolina to travel on.”

Highway Patrol Commander Glenn McNeill also gave a few words on behalf of the troopers to someone he considered family.

“I am so honored to stand before you on this awesome occassion,” he said. “And to the family, I say congratulations because this was a long time coming.”

Robert said if his father was with them, he’d be a little embarrased by the dedication. Robert said his dad was “not a show boat.”

“He was always taking care of business,” he said.

His brother Jack Cardwell Jr. said it was nice seeing the influence he had over people and those he considered family — by blood and through highway patrol. Robert said he’s sad many of Cardwell’s Ellerbe friends were gone and not able to see his dedication, but knew they were watching down from above.

“It’s bittersweet,” Jack Jr. said, smiling.

“All of them would be proud,” Robert added.

The signs can be seen going both directions on the bridge off I-73/74 (exit 28).

Bridge dedicated to Jack Cardwell

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

