Contributed photo The body of Sena Mae Parker is taken to her burial site in a procession from her home to her gravesite by horse-drawn carriage on Monday morning. Parker died on Jan. 1 at 100 years old, just 13 days away from her 101st birthday. She was born in Lancaster, South Carolina and went to school in Hamlet, later graduating from Richmond Community College in 1978. She worked on farms for much of her life, later working as a housekeeper, seamstress and hat maker, as well as in encyclopedia sales and retail. “Mother Parker,” as she was known, joined Pemberton Temple Church of God in Christ in 1963 and ministered to community members. She also volunteered in local schools. Contributed photo The body of Sena Mae Parker is taken to her burial site in a procession from her home to her gravesite by horse-drawn carriage on Monday morning. Parker died on Jan. 1 at 100 years old, just 13 days away from her 101st birthday. She was born in Lancaster, South Carolina and went to school in Hamlet, later graduating from Richmond Community College in 1978. She worked on farms for much of her life, later working as a housekeeper, seamstress and hat maker, as well as in encyclopedia sales and retail. “Mother Parker,” as she was known, joined Pemberton Temple Church of God in Christ in 1963 and ministered to community members. She also volunteered in local schools.

Contributed photo

The body of Sena Mae Parker is taken to her burial site in a procession from her home to her gravesite by horse-drawn carriage on Monday morning. Parker died on Jan. 1 at 100 years old, just 13 days away from her 101st birthday. She was born in Lancaster, South Carolina and went to school in Hamlet, later graduating from Richmond Community College in 1978. She worked on farms for much of her life, later working as a housekeeper, seamstress and hat maker, as well as in encyclopedia sales and retail. “Mother Parker,” as she was known, joined Pemberton Temple Church of God in Christ in 1963 and ministered to community members. She also volunteered in local schools.