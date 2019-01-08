Local civil rights leader honored with Trailblazer Award, leading MLK Day events

Mask Mask

ROCKINGHAM — The festivities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day will honor one of Richmond County’s own who followed King’s example in fighting for civil rights.

Gloria Mask, who moved to Hamlet in her early 20s to pursue teaching, became involved with activism after meeting her future husband, Allen Green Mask, who was a teacher at Monroe Avenue High School. She went on to be an active member of the Richmond County NAACP, where she became involved in many state and local issues.

The Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation has awarded Mask the 2019 Trailblazer Award for her dedication to fairness and equality, which were central to King’s philosophy.

“There’s so many people who are deserving (of the Trailblazer Award),” Mask said Monday. “I’m accepting on behalf of lots of people.”

Mask will be central to the Foundation’s MLK Day events. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, there will be an MLK Gala at Liberty Place, which will include a dance and fashion show. The fashion show will feature self-styled models from both the “old school” and the “new school” of fashion, according to Foundation Committee member Curtis Ingram.

Then at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, there will be a prayer breakfast on the third floor of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, followed by a Commemorative Parade for King — lead by Mask — at noon beginning in front of the Leath Memorial Library (lineup begins at 11 a.m.). The parade will stop at the old courthouse and speakers will include starting quarterback for the Richmond Raiders, Caleb Hood, and wide receiver Malik Stanback, as well as Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge, according to Ingram.

Ingram said everyone is invited to participate in the parade. For more information on how to join, contact Ingram at 910-206-1240 or Angeline David at 910-206-3542. The theme of the weekend is “Unity: Yes We Can!” Ingram encouraged everyone to join the festivities because “we need unity, especially in this time in the United States.”

Mask received the Richmond County NAACP President’s Award from Dr. Fred McQueen for her continued service as co-chairperson of the Membership Committee, where she often led the branch to the highest numbers of new memberships in the state. The 8th District Black Leadership Caucus honored her for 20-plus years of service, and in 2011 the Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Pi Chi Sorority, Inc. presented her the Outstanding Service Award “in recognition of 50 years of dedication to the Debutante Cotillion and the sorority,” according to a press release.

Mask said of King that he “taught us how to protest,” noting that not fighting back when you are being sprayed with fire hoses — and the other violence done to peaceful protesters — is “hard to do.”

“That’s what he taught us to do … doing what you do with love. You have to incorporate love into it,” Mask said.

On being a “trailblazer,” Mask said she takes it to mean that she has been on the trail for civil rights for a long time and has inspired others to join the struggle. In her time as an activist she has registered voters, transported people to the polls, spoke at the N.C. General Assembly to protest a potentially harmful landfill coming to Richmond County which was ultimately cancelled, lobbied Senator Jesse Helms to have the Imperial Foods plant demolished after the devastating fire that killed 25 people, worked to establish a memorial for those killed in that fire, and saw the Hamlet swear in its first black fire chief.

“Mom and dad were quietly but consistently being the foot soldiers for justice,” said Mask’s son, Dr. Allen Mask. “Whether it was advocating for students in the local school system, traveling to the NAACP state conventions and humanitarian banquets, attending sessions of the Hamlet City Council or the Richmond County School Board, they were always on the forefront of protest.”

Kimberly Harrington, a member of the Richmond County MLK Gala Committee, came to Richmond County 20 years ago as a reporter for the Daily Journal and said Mask took her under her wings, connecting her to local social justice issues.

“Still today she calls to make sure I show up to certain meetings, that I write letters of support and that I lend my voice where necessary. She will not allow me to lull in my activism,” Harrington said in a press release. “Her energy and dedication is impressive, inspiring and infectious. Though humbled by this recognition, she is definitely worthy of this award during this special weekend.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

