Beavers. They are plant lovers who love to eat leaves, bark, twigs, roots and aquatic plants. They also take logs, branches and mud to make dams that block streams and turn fields and forests into large ponds, according to National Geographic.

And for the girls of the Mu-Sha-Ni Girls Scout Troop, they will be able to observe the activities of the beavers from their new wooden observation tower.

“They’ll be able to see things at a working beaver swamp because there won’t be any maintenance near it,” said David Auman, camp ranger and property manager.”It’ll be a different experience they might not have otherwise.”

Auman said the observation tower has been an idea in his mind for the past 10 years. In 2017, Pee Dee Electric gave the Scouts $5,000 for the tower, matching a $5,000 gift from CoBank, a national cooperative bank serving industries across rural America.

The tower will accompany their floating pier, which stretches over the 20-acre beaver pond. The tower will sit at the end of the pier, providing the girls with the opportunity to study the beavers as well as birds and other portions of the pond’s ecosystem.

“They’re interesting animals,” said Auman. “People might not like beavers because they flood timber, but they filter water before it gets to us, they create dams and reservoirs that prevent flooding and create different ecosystems for other animals.

“They’re very family oriented,” he added. “They mate for life, they take care of the young and the young takes care of the babies.”

Due to the weather, Auman said they haven’t been able to do much work on the tower. Before the holidays, they set the post in the ground but because of how wet the groud is, they haven’t done much else.

“It’s an unique project,” he said. “The tower will overlook the larger section of the beaver pond – around 10 acres. There’s probably miles of beaver dams. It’s quite a lot of area.”

Auman hopes to have the observational tower completed by spring time.

This rendering shows a proposed observation tower for Camp Mu-Sha-Ni. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_girlscouttower.jpg This rendering shows a proposed observation tower for Camp Mu-Sha-Ni.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer