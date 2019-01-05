Belly dancing the weight away

The ladies spun around in their veils during Friday’s belly dancing lesson. The ladies spun around in their veils during Friday’s belly dancing lesson. Donna Goodrich, Cherry Murphy and Carolyn Demory shook and shimmied to a Shakira song. They wore beaded belts to jingle throughout the song. Donna Goodrich, Cherry Murphy and Carolyn Demory shook and shimmied to a Shakira song. They wore beaded belts to jingle throughout the song.

HAMLET — One New Year’s resolution might be to hit the gym to work off some pounds. But for one group at the Hamlet Senior Center, they shimmy, shake and roll the weight off through belly dancing.

Instructor Donna Goodrich has been teaching belly dancing at the senior center for the past two and a half to three years. Her love of dancing started back in 2012 when she noticed a studio in her hometown offered belly dancing lessons.

“It’s something I wanted to do,” said Goodrich. “I danced with them for six months. It’s a great experience.”

During Friday’s class, ladies performed several moves, including the camel, grape vines, hip drops and lifts, figure eights, shimmies and many others. They wore beaded belts and danced with veils and practiced with isis wings.

“I enjoy it,” said Cherry Murphy, one of the dancers. “As you get older, your muscles get weaker. It’s a good way to exercise. “

Murphy said she’s been dancing for about a year and enjoys every minute of it.

“I’m staying in shape,” she said, smiling.

Carolyn Demory said she started belling dancing back in the ‘80s as a way to help lose weight — and she lost 60 pounds through dancing. She took a break from dancing for several years until she met Goodrich around six years ago. They’ve been belly dancing together for the past three years.

“It helps strengthen my back muscles,” said Demory. “I don’t want to be one of those old ladies who moan and groan all day.”

Goodrich said she wants to get a troop together to do more performances. Demory said they’ve performed for senior games, at the agricultural fair and during an office party.

“Either you like it or you don’t,” said Goodrich. “It’s not everyone’s cup of tea.”

And for the ladies at the center, they danced until they broke a sweat.

“I’ll keep dancing till I can’t dance!” exclaimed Goodrich.

Belly dancing lessons are held on Fridays and Saturdays at the center, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Goodrich is even considering holding classes at her house. For more information, call Goodrich at 910-894-2874.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

