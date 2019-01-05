Regal Inn owner submits new hotel plans, Massey to recommend halting demolition

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carolina Lodgings, which owns the Regal Inn that burned down in January 2017, began clearing out debris from the hotel the week before Christmas. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carolina Lodgings, which owns the Regal Inn that burned down in January 2017, began clearing out debris from the hotel the week before Christmas.

ROCKINGHAM — The owner of the Regal Inn that caught fire in January 2017 on Friday submitted official plans to reopen the building, which will likely stave off the condemnation process.

Assistant City Manager John Massey said Friday he will recommend that the City Council table the consideration of a demolition ordinance for the hotel at its meeting Tuesday until a later date to allow city staff time to review the plans. This is the first official step by the hotel’s owner, Ram Agarwal, towards making good on his promise to the city to reopen the hotel.

Massey said Agarwal’s submission Friday was more information than the city had been given to date, calling it a “full set of plans.” Agarwal emailed a digital concept for the new hotel to the city in November, when he and his team met with city officials at the end of their 90-day period to submit plans and apply for building permits. At that meeting, Agarwal state his intent to renovate the hotel and Massey pushed the consideration of the demolition ordinance back to the January meeting.

The condemnation process will continue until Agarwal applies for building permits.

“As long as they are moving forward we will hold off on condemnation,” Massey said Friday, adding that the current condition of the property cannot remain as is.

Agarwal began to remove debris from the burnt-out structure on Broad Avenue the week before Christmas, and the debris remained in the parking lot of the hotel as of Friday. Massey said Thursday that these efforts don’t accomplish anything but make the trash more visible.

The city has received numerous verbal complaints from the surrounding businesses on Broad Avenue about the appearance of the building and from law enforcement about how attractive it is to vagrants, according to Massey.

In December, Agarwal said the reason for the delay in complying with the city’s requirements has been a combination of bad weather and various contractors “not keeping their promises” in regard to work on the project. He has pointed to summer 2019 as a goal for reopening the hotel.

Agarwal said in December that the core structure of the building will remain and that the reopening will require only “remodeling” the portions lost to the fire.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carolina Lodgings, which owns the Regal Inn that burned down in January 2017, began clearing out debris from the hotel the week before Christmas. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_RegalInn.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carolina Lodgings, which owns the Regal Inn that burned down in January 2017, began clearing out debris from the hotel the week before Christmas.

Massey to recommend halting demolition

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

