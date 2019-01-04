Daily Journal names Donna Rogers new editor-in-chief

Rogers Rogers

ROCKINGHAM — Donna Rogers, an award-winning journalist whose 38-year career has included stops in five states, has been named the editor of the Richmond Daily Journal.

Rogers has already begun her new assignment.

“I am excited to be a part of the Champion Media team as editor of the Richmond County Daily Journal,” Rogers said. “I will be getting to get to know Richmond County and guiding our news coverage to reflect the community we serve.”

Rogers will be in charge of all aspects of editorial content at the newspaper, including the print edition and its website, which can be found at www.yourdailyjournal.com.

The announcement was made by Denise Ward, the the regional North Carolina publisher for Champion Media, which owns the newspaper.

“We feel very fortunate to be able to bring someone to Richmond County who has the journalism experience and abilities that Donna will offer,” Ward said. “We are confident that under Donna’s leadership, the newspaper can build on past successes and build on its mission to serve our readers.”

Rogers is a 1982 graduate of the University of North Carolina, where she earned a bachelor of arts in Journalism with a minor in Economics. During her career, she has worked at the following newspapers: The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio; the Augusta Chronicle in Augusta, Ga.; the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, Ind.; the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va.; the South Bend Tribune in South Bend, Ind.; and The Winston-Salem Chronicle.

Among the awards she has received have been the McCormick Tribune Fellow, which is awarded yearly to eight journalists, and the Minority Business Advocate of the Year by the Augusta Minority Business Development Center.

