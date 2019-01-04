City to consider Verizon cell tower on water tower, demo of Regal Inn

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Rockingham City Council will consider whether they will lease the water tower next to the Rockingham Police Department to Verizon Wireless to install a cell tower on top. This will increase the provider’s capacity in the area. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Rockingham City Council will consider whether they will lease the water tower next to the Rockingham Police Department to Verizon Wireless to install a cell tower on top. This will increase the provider’s capacity in the area.

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham City Council next week will consider the demolition of the burned-out Regal Inn on Broad Avenue and the addition of a Verizon cell tower to the water tower in downtown Rockingham.

The city began the condemnation process on the Regal Inn, which caught fire in January 2017, on Aug. 15 and gave the owners, Carolina Lodgings, 90 days to apply for building permits and submit plans for the new building. When the 90 days were up, Ram Agarwal, owner of Carolina Lodgings, and his team affirmed their intent to remodel the building, which prompted Assistant City Manager John Massey to give them more time to comply.

As of Thursday afternoon, the city has received no official plans for the building — though they have been given a digital concept — and Agarwal has not yet applied for any permits on the building. Had Agarwal and his team not stated their intent to reopen their hotel in November, the building’s demolition would have been on the agenda at the City Council’s December meeting.

“(Carolina Lodgings) has been non-responsive for the most part,” Massey said Thursday.

Crews began cleaning debris out of the rooms the week before Christmas, but Massey said this doesn’t accomplish anything but make the trash more visible. Massey said the city has received numerous verbal complaints from the surrounding businesses on Broad Avenue about the appearance of the building and from law enforcement about how attractive it is to vagrants since the fire.

“If somebody shows up to the (meeting at the end of the 90 days) and makes some type of effort, we will work with them,” Massey said of his decision to give them extra time. “Our preference is for them to renovate it, get it back to an operating business.”

Massey said that the ownership will not be given an indefinite amount of time to comply with the city’s requirements, noting that it’s now been almost two years since the fire and no official action has yet been taken toward a remodel, other than the efforts to clear the debris in December.

Reached by phone Thursday, Agarwal said he will take the final plans to the city on Friday.

“We will submit the plans and see what they say,” he said.

Massey said there is a possibility that he would recommend the city council table the vote until the next meeting if something were to change before the meeting Tuesday evening, but as of Thursday, that would not be his recommendation.

The City Council will also consider an agreement to lease the water tower located on Franklin Street in downtown Rockingham next to the Rockingham Police Department to Verizon Wireless to install a new cell tower on top, the first to be put on top of that water tower.

If approved, the tower will provide increased capacity for the area, according to Jeannine Braggs, communications specialist for Verizon. Braggs said in an email Thursday that the tower would go on-air late this year or early next year.

It is unclear how the addition of a cell tower would look on the water tower.

The initial lease agreement with Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless, is for five years and will automatically be extended for five years four more times unless the company terminates the contract, according to City Manager Monty Crump. The company will pay $23,400 annually, and this will increase 10 percent annually following each subsequent renewal.

“Our interest is getting a little bit of revenue off of something that’s standing in the air,” Crump said, calling the rental agreement a “good little chunk of change” for the city.

