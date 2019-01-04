He’s not ‘poky’: 8-year-old writes and publishes children’s book

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Eight-year-old Ethan Glidewell wrote his first book, "Poky the Dot and the Dot Pizza." The books can be purchased on Amazon. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Eight-year-old Ethan Glidewell wrote his first book, "Poky the Dot and the Dot Pizza." The books can be purchased on Amazon.

ROCKINGHAM — At just 8 years old, Ethan Glidewell has already published his very own children’s book: “Poky the Dot and the Dot Pizza.”

It started back in 2017, when Ethan’s nana Wendy Huggins said they were stopped at a red light and the car in front of them was slow, so she called it “poky.” Since then, Ethan made up stories about a character named “Poky.”

“He has a great imagination,” said Huggins. “When he told us the story, I thought it was something that he read or saw on TV. But it wasn’t.”

The story follows Poky and his quest for dot pizza, but he has a little trouble along the way because of how slow he moves. Huggins said she and Ethan sat down together in September 2018 and Ethan told her what to write.

Ethan’s mom, Brittaney Glidewell, said she didn’t believe Ethan actually wrote a book until they “spilled the beans” and told her it was published a week before Thanksgiving.

“He mentioned it in the car and I shrugged it off,” said Brittaney. “It’s nice to see how excited he is. I want to see this grow as much as he wants to. He has a great imagination, so I’d like to see him write more.”

Ethan said he likes to read shark and dinosaur books, write and tell stories. He wants to write more books and has an idea about writing one about Poky and his friend — but he’s still working on a name.

“Why do you like to tell stories?” asked his nana.

“Because they’re fun!” said Ethan.

Huggins said she hopes to see Poky grow into a character like Spongebob Squarepants and supports the idea of more Poky books.

“We should encourage children,” she said. “If this is his God-given talent, then go for it!”

So far, they’ve sold approximately 40 copies of “Poky the Dot and the Dot Pizza.” The books can be purchased on Amazon.com. Brittaney thanks all of their friends, family and the community for supporting Ethan and his book.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5, Ethan will have a book signing at the Hive. Huggins said people can bring in a copy of the book to be signed or they can purchase one at the book signing.

In addition to the book signing, they will also donate books to the children’s hospital in Chapel Hill. Ethan spent a week there when he was diagnosed with Kawasawki disease — a rare disease that causes inflammation of the walls of blood vessels.

Ethan said he was excited for his first book signing and wasn’t nervous at all.

“It’s weird to think people can be immune to things,” said Huggins. “But how cool is it to think that this will be his new normal?”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ethan.jpg

Eight-year-old Ethan Glidewell wrote his first book, "Poky the Dot and the Dot Pizza." The books can be purchased on Amazon.

