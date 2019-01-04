Pet of the Week

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Wallace

Isaac was once owned but landed himself with us — he is a shy, but sweet boy. Sadly he was never taught to walk on a leash, but that can be fixed with a little work. He is also heartworm positive and needs a new home willing to keep him quiet during heartworm treatment and we will work with a new owner to assist with it To adopt Issac, please submit an online application at scotlandhumane.org or stop by Scotland County Humane Society to complete one. The dog adoption fee is $125. and includes spay/neuter, introductory vaccines, including rabies, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative.