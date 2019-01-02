Wallace first daughter to be sworn in as district judge by mother

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal District Court Judge Chevonne Wallace makes remarks from behind the bench for the first time on Wednesday. She was sworn in by her mother, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Tanya Wallace, a first in North Carolina. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal District Court Judge Chevonne Wallace makes remarks from behind the bench for the first time on Wednesday. She was sworn in by her mother, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Tanya Wallace, a first in North Carolina. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal District Court Judge Chevonne Wallace puts on her robes for the first time following her swearing in Wednesday as the audience gives her a standing ovation. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal District Court Judge Chevonne Wallace puts on her robes for the first time following her swearing in Wednesday as the audience gives her a standing ovation. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal District Court Judge Chevonne Wallace takes her oath of office flanked by her father, Lee Wallace, and using her paternal great-grandmother’s Bible. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal District Court Judge Chevonne Wallace takes her oath of office flanked by her father, Lee Wallace, and using her paternal great-grandmother’s Bible.

ROCKINGHAM — Chevonne Wallace made history Wednesday as the first female District Court judge in North Carolina to be sworn in by her mother.

Wallace took her oath of office as dictated to her by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Tanya Wallace, her mother, while her father, Lee Wallace, held the Bible. The Bible, according to Wallace’s father, belonged to his grandmother, whom Wallace was named after.

“To my daughter: no advice, I will give it only if you ask for it,” said Tanya Wallace before the ceremony to her emotional daughter. “From your dad and me, we couldn’t be more proud of what you’ve done, but we are more proud than that of what you are and who you are. We know you have the work ethic that any judge should have and the moral conviction to do what’s right and the empathy to do it with understanding and compassion.”

Wallace will serve as District Court judge for District 16A, which serves Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties.

The courtroom was standing room only, filled with family, friends, leaders from Richmond and surrounding counties, as well as a handful of Wallace’s former teachers, which came as a surprise to Wallace who said she was nervous no one would show up. Recently retired Chief District Court Judge Scott Brewer gave an abbreviated introduction of Wallace to the court because, he said, the presiding judge knew her better than anyone else there.

Instead, he told Superior Court Judge Wallace about the side of her daughter she doesn’t get to see.

“You hear about (Wallace’s work in the courtroom) from other people but you haven’t been able to see it,” Brewer said, jokingly lamenting rules that don’t allow an assistant district attorney to appear before a judge they are related to. “But I can tell you that she has operated as an assistant district attorney with a sense of fairness, a sense of compassion, has been well knowledgeable of the law and has stood her ground when she thinks she’s right on the law …” to which Wallace’s mother interjected, “I believe that!”

Wallace put on her robes for the first time before a standing ovation and took her seat on the bench while fighting back tears. She thanked law enforcement, the other judges and assistant district attorneys she’s worked alongside, the probation staff, the county clerks, and her teachers who she said “made my life better.”

Wallace’s geometry teacher at then-Rockingham Junior High School, Carol Pratt, said Wallace didn’t think she would ever use the material she learned in class, but Pratt told her that math is about learning how to think rather than the math itself — a vital breakthrough for a young Wallace.

She said her church family, many of whom were in attendance, were more than just people who she sees once a week for an hour, “you’re my home.”

During her remarks, Wallace’s young daughter, Avery, walked up to the bench and sat on Clerk of Court Vickie Daniel’s lap. Wallace quipped, “She didn’t have to work nearly as hard as I did to get up here.”

She reminisced on the points in her childhood where her mother and father that were formative in her life, such as her dad telling her that “every single person has value and every single person has good in them, it just takes a while sometimes to find it” and her mother answering calls from work on holidays because it was her duty as judge.

“(My mother) is one of the most impressive human beings I think I’ve ever met,” Wallace said. “I grew up incredibly lucky that I had two parents who loved me, who wanted to support me and for that I will always, always, always be grateful to both of them. I love them more than I can say.”

Wallace’s best friend since 5th grade, Mary Catherine Moree, was in the audience as well. Moree, now a physician in Laurinburg, said when they were kids they used to always talk about how Wallace wanted to be a lawyer and Moree wanted to be a doctor.

“We both made our dreams come true,” Moree said. On Wallace’s new role, Moree said, “I’m not surprised.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

