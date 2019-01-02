Drug, gun and child abuse arrests made

Contreras Contreras Goins Goins

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been arrested on felony meth, pot and weapons charges.

William Jacob Goins, 28, of U.S. 74 West was allegedly found in possession of 6 grams of methamphetamine, 24.2 grams of marijuana and a stolen 0.22 caliber rifle, along with scales, plastic baggies and a glass smoking pipe, according to warrants for his arrest.

The drugs were found in a black 1997 Chevrolet S-10, the warrants show.

Goins is charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance; larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His previous conviction, which drew the latter charge, was a September 2016 conviction for felony meth possession, for which he was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation.

Goins is held in the Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that the September 2016 conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine is his only prior conviction. The warrants list the date for this conviction as Sept. 12, 2018, and specify that the drug involved was meth, though court records show the conviction for possession of “a controlled substance” was handed down on Sept. 12, 2016.

Hamlet man gets drunk, fires gun in neighborhood

The Hamlet Police Department charged a man with drunkenly firing several rounds of a handgun in a residential area while two minors were with him.

Luis Ernesto Contreras, 40, of Curtis Avenue, allegedly fired a 9mm handgun multiple times on Curtis Avenue while intoxicated, according to warrants for his arrest. At the time, two individuals under the age of 16 were with him, the warrants show.

The warrants further show that at the time, there were a total of four loaded firearms that could have been easily accessed by the minors.

Contreras is charged with one misdemeanor count each of terrorizing the public, discharging a firearm within city limits and disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor counts each of child abuse and failing to properly store a firearm to protect a minor.

Contreras was placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $5,000 secure bond, which he later posted. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Contreras has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Man accused of beating, not feeding child

The Rockingham Police Department arrested a man on charges of beating a child and not providing enough food for them.

Octavious Lamar Lindsey, 38, of South Hancock Street allegedly assaulted an 8-year-old child with a belt and the belt buckle, causing the child to develop a black eye and bruising, and also failed to provide “proper nourishment such as food and other substances necessary for growth, health and good body condition,” according to warrants for his arrest.

These offenses are alleged to have taken place between Aug. 11 and Nov. 15, 2018.

Lindsey is charged with one felony count of gross negligence in the care of a child causing serious injury.

He is held in the Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 secure bond. Lindsey is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Lindsey has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

