Linemen course offers new opportunities

HAMLET — Casey Locklear, Matthew Lee and Chet McCaskill all have something in common. Prior to signing up for Richmond Community College’s electrical linemen course, they worked in a completely different field.

Both Locklear and Lee held jobs in law enforcement — Locklear worked with the Fairmont Police Department for five years before moving to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office where he worked for two years; Lee worked at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and with Hamlet Police. McCaskill worked on railroads.

But all three wanted to find opportunities to better themselves and their families.

“It’s pretty exciting being the first class,” said McCaskill. “There’s a lot of opportunity.”

The electrical linemen course is offered through RCC’s Workforce and Economic Development division. It prepares people to work as linemen in the rural electrical utility service. Students learn how to climb poles, set and frame poles, put up and take down wire and transformers, and operate bucket trucks.

“Everyday is a new challenge,” said Locklear. “I love being part of a team.”

“It feels like the guinea pig course,” added Lee. “But we’re also learning with the teachers because the classroom setting is different from the workforce.”

Back in February, Agineek Gillenwater, Workforce and Economic Development director, said she began researching curriculum and tweaking proposals to create an electrical linemen course. The first set of classes began in November.

Scott Caulder is the coordinator of the program. With 27 years of experience working for Pee Dee Electric, RCC President William McInnis is excited to have him on board with the program.

“I love it,” said Caulder. “This is what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Alongside Caulder are two retired Pee Dee Electric linemen Joey Keane and Garry Veach.

McInnis said the course came about after researching the market and noticing the high demand for jobs in the utility field. McInnis said they started researching and producing curriculum that would meet the demands of the growing needs.

“We make sure our new programs have a good fit for a high-demand market,” he said. “We believe in short-term projects landing high-demand jobs.”

Upon completion of the course, students will receive their NCCER Certification, OSHA 10 Certification, First Aid/CPR Certification and will have a CDL learner’s permit.

“Our goal is to make the students as competitive as can be,” said McInnis. “In nine weeks, you can change someone’s life.”

The next electrical linemen course will start March 4 and will run until May 13. The deadline for registration is March 1. For information or to sign up, contact Angineek Gillenwater at 910-410-1848 or [email protected]

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

