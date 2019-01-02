Maples sworn in as interim superintendent

Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel reads out Jeff Maples’ oath as he is sworn into office. Maples will now serve as Richmond County’s interim-superintendent following the retirement of Cindy Goodman. Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel reads out Jeff Maples’ oath as he is sworn into office. Maples will now serve as Richmond County’s interim-superintendent following the retirement of Cindy Goodman.

HAMLET — Jeff Maples, associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction, took his oath and was sworn in Wednesday morning as interim superintendent of Richmond County Schools.

“We have wonderful administrators, teachers and support staff, and we want to continue building as we move forward,” he said.

Maples’ wife Deborah stood by his side as Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel instructed Maples to place his left hand on the bible, raise his right hand and repeat after her.

“I, Dr. Jeffrey B. Maples, do swear that I will well and truly execute the duties of the office of superintendent of the Richmond County Board of Education according to the best of my skill and ability according to the law, so help me God,” he stated.

Deborah Maples said she was happy of the announcement of her husband’s opportunity to be the interim superintendent.

“I’m excited for him,” she said. “He’s a great leader and a good Christian man.”

Maples thanked several including his wife, board members, Daniel, Sheriff James Clemmons, Richmond County Manager Bryan Land, staff at the central office and former superintendent Cindy Goodman.

“She’s been a great friend, a great mentor and I appreciate your leadership and the experiences that we’ve had together,” Maples said of Goodman.

Back in November, Goodman officially announced her retirement during a closed session meeting. Her last day was Dec. 31.

Goodman congratulated Maples and wished him luck on this chapter of his career. Her advice? She said that Maples should keep being who he is and continue the work he’s been doing.

“I’m excited for Dr. Maples as he takes over the reins,” she said. “He understands the positive atmosphere of Richmond County Schools.”

Maples said he has several ideas he wants to bring to the table as he starts his position as interim superintendent — including visiting with teachers at schools to get input on the school calendar, improving attendance at schools and personalizing instruction in the classrooms.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

