Getting sworn in

After running unopposed and being re-elected in November to the office of District Court judge, Christopher W. Rhue reported for duty on New Year’s Day — and the first order of business was swearing to the oath of office administered by Clerk of Superior Court Philip McRae during a brief ceremony in the main courtroom of the Scotland County Courthouse. Rhue’s daughter, Viv, assisted by holding the Bible. Due to recent legislation, on Jan. 1, Hoke County was dropped from the 16A Judicial District and joined with Moore County, leaving Anson, Richmond and Scotland counties as the remaining three members. After Rockingham attorney Stephen Futrell was appointed in November by Gov. Roy Cooper to replace retiring Judge Richard Brown of Laurinburg, Rhue has the distinction of being the only one of six judges to reside in Scotland County. Rhue, a Scotland County native, lives near Wagram with his wife and daughter.