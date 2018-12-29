Cordova Fire and Rescue seeks volunteers

Firefighters assist one another as they put out a fire. Firefighters assist one another as they put out a fire.

CORDOVA — Chief Jeremy Chance of Cordova Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook that they are seeking self-motivated individuals who live in or near the Cordova area and are interested in helping others.

Applicants can come by the fire station on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. to get an application. They prefer N.C. State Certified EMT’s (Emergency Medical Technicians) or Certified Firefighters, however these are not requirements to join.

Those who aren’t certified will be required to be enrolled in either Firefighter 1 and 2 classes or an EMT class within six months of joining the department. These classes are available through Richmond Community College — with one starting in mid January.

There are five openings, so limited slots are available. These are volunteer, unpaid positions that will require enrollment in either firefighter, TR, or EMT classes within 90 days.

All applicants are required to provide a criminal background check and have a valid N.C. driver’s license.

For more information on the classes, contact Neil Parrisher at 910-410-1708 or email him at k[email protected].

