Man robs business on Christmas day

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man is accused of robbing a business on Christmas day and attempting to rob a residence earlier this month.

Lavar Thaddeus Mitchell, 37, of the Chek Inn Motel, allegedly broke into a business on Mill Road in the early morning hours of Christmas and stole a Milwaukee tool bag and money, for a total of an estimated $100, according to warrants for his arrest. A Rockingham police officer responded to an alarm at the scene and Mitchell allegedly ran from the officer.

Mitchell also attempted to break into a rental property on Caroline Street on Dec. 17, the warrants show.

Mitchell is charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering, as well as one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods and resisting a public officer.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 secure bond. Mitchell is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Mitchell served 11 months in prison following a January 2015 conviction on two felony counts each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.

In October, he was convicted of one felony count each of larceny after breaking and entering and possessing stolen goods, for which he was sentenced to probation, according to state records.

Warrants: Man commits armed robbery with stolen gun

A Rockingham man has been accused of using a stolen gun to rob another man.

Fletcher Delaine Bryant, 31, of East Washington St. allegedly used a black and purple 0.38-caliber Ruger handgun, which was reported stolen, in an armed robbery, according to warrants for his arrest. The warrants show that Bryant stole $105 from the victim.

Bryant is charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was previously convicted of one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon in May 2013.

He was out of prison on parole at the time of his arrest. Bryant is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Bryant has been incarcerated multiple times. He served one month in prison following an August 2004 conviction for two misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering a vending machine, and then served another month for an August 2007 conviction for one misdemeanor count of assault.

Bryant then served five months in prison following a July 2009 conviction on two misdemeanor counts of DWI level 2 and one misdemeanor count each of receiving stolen goods and discharging a firearm on occupied property.

He then served five years in prison following a May 2013 conviction for one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to state records.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

