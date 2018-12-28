Southern Roadhouse to close with a bang on New Year’s

Contributed photo Couples dance during a night at the Southern Roadhouse in 2012. Contributed photo Couples dance during a night at the Southern Roadhouse in 2012. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Tammy and Roger Messer have managed and owned the Southern Roadhouse since 2005, and even got married in its parking lot in 2000. The last night of the Roadhouse will be New Year’s Eve 2018 when local band, The Ponder Project, performs on the stage shown. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Tammy and Roger Messer have managed and owned the Southern Roadhouse since 2005, and even got married in its parking lot in 2000. The last night of the Roadhouse will be New Year’s Eve 2018 when local band, The Ponder Project, performs on the stage shown.

ROCKINGHAM — The Southern Roadhouse will hold its last night of late-night debauchery on New Year’s Eve with a performance by local band The Ponder Project.

Owner Roger Messer and manager Tammy Messer said the bar’s business has dwindled over the last year or so, forcing them to shutter their doors and focus on their other bar down the street, the Crossroads Saloon. The Roadhouse was known for hosting local bands, karaoke and supporting good causes.

“We really hate to close,” said Roger Messer Friday. “We’ll miss the good friends and the good times.”

The Messers were both raised in Richmond County and opened the bar in 2005. They sponsored St. Judes, the Smile for Kids program, and organized fundraisers like the motorcycle rides or hosted benefits for other organizations.

“It’s been a good place for people to hang out,” said Tammy Messer as she readied the bar for the Friday crowd. But, she added, it was slow all year and “kept getting worse and worse.”

The bar was more than just a place of business for the Messers. They got married under the tree in the parking lot in 2000 and held their 10-year anniversary there.

Robin Roberts, general manager of Hudson Brothers Deli, said the Roadhouse was her hangout spot when she wasn’t at Hudson Brothers, and that she’s had her birthday parties there since they opened.

“(The Roadhouse staff) have always been family,” Roberts attested. “They will be missed so much by me, Diane (Whitfield) and all of the Hudson Brothers staff.”

Roberts also noted that the Messers have been strong supporters of the VFW’s events, saying, “They have always been there to help anybody that needed it.”

Six of the bar’s staff will be out of a job New Year’s Day, according to Roger Messer. He said they will continue to hold benefits out of the Crossroads Saloon, but that location is too small to support their live music acts. Eric Whitfield, who runs karaoke for the Roadhouse and is also frontman of Back Forty, said he is not sure where he will do karaoke in the future as of Friday evening.

The owner of the building the Roadhouse occupies, Timmons Goodson Jr., said the building has been for sale since 2010. He didn’t provide any details on the building’s future, saying he’s not sure who will end up with it but that “some things are going to get done and it won’t be long.”

Judy Cadieu, who has bartended at the Roadhouse for five years, said the Messers have been “awesome people.” Roadhouse regular Marty Bundy said he’s been coming there since it opened.

“It’s a great place to be and I hate to see it shut down,” Bundy said.

Tammy Messer said they’ve already taken down the life-sized cardboard cutout of Kid Rock, but what they’ll miss most is the people.

“(People) is about all we’ve got,” she said. “If we don’t have that we got nothing.”

