HAMLET — The City of Hamlet is in search of a new museum manager and downtown coordinator following the termination of Stephanie Thornsbury last week. Missing scheduled meetings and allowing her mother to run the city’s Museum Complex in her place on multiple occasions were reasons cited for the firing.

According to a report detailing the reasons for her firing, obtained by the Daily Journal, Thornsbury, who was hired in 2016, was let go on Dec. 20 for failure in performance of duties and assignments as required by the City of Hamlet, unsatisfactory work over a period of time, failure in personal conduct and disobeying supervisor’s orders.

Thornsbury indicated in the comment section of the report that she does not agree with the termination. In an emailed statement to the Daily Journal, she expressed disappointment with City Manager Jonathan Blanton sharing the details of her firing with the media — it is up to the city manager whether this information is made public, according to N.C. G.S. 160A-168(c)(7) — and claimed to have “tangible proof” that would refute the city’s claims against her.

“While I am not at liberty to go into detail regarding this matter at this time,” Thornsbury wrote in her statement to the Daily Journal, “I will say that I have tangible proof to refute each and every statement that was made in the termination paper and (an article in the Richmond Observer published Thursday).”

She did not provide this proof Friday evening, but said via Facebook that she has “been advised not to release anything outside of the blanket statement provided.”

Based on a 2017 performance evaluation, Blanton documented that he advised Thornsbury to eliminate the presence of family members at the Museum Complex during normal business hours, noting that her mother has been at the Visitor Center on more than one occasion answering the telephone as well as operating the Museum Complex during the Christmas Parade on Dec. 6 while she was away.

Since Thornsbury’s 2017 evaluation, Blanton said he has called the visitor center and her mother has answered the phone.

“Continuing to regularly have your mother at the Museum Complex after specifically being instructed by me to not have her is not acceptable behavior and is construed as failure in performance of duties and insubordination as defined in the aforementioned personnel section,” Blanton wrote.

Other issues listed in the report include Thornsbury not submitting her time sheet on Dec. 4, indicating that she worked the day after Thanksgiving when she did not, indicating that she worked a full day on Dec. 3 when she had requested that day off, not attending scheduled meetings for the Christmas tree lighting or regular meetings with the Hamlet Business Development Association which led to “failed coordination of consecutive nights for Old Fashion Christmas,” according to the documents.

Old-Fashioned Christmas and Main St. Christmas happen on consecutive nights — Old-Fashioned Christmas on Friday night and Main St. Christmas on Saturday. Blanton said he told Thornsbury to coordinate with the Hamlet Business Development Association when it looked like this year’s programming wasn’t going to work on consecutive nights and she failed to do so.

She is also accused of submitting multiple invoices nearly 30 days after an order was placed.

“Your job description reads in part, ‘communicates with public and elected appointed boards, such as the Hamlet Depot Museum Board, as well as the Hamlet Business Development Association,’” Blanton wrote. “Not attending meetings furthering city business, not successfully coordinating with local civic groups for important annual events as specified in your job description, and not promptly fowarding invoices to the City’s Finance Officer is constructed as work habits that impeded proper delivery of services to the citizens of the city.”

Thornsbury claims the City of Hamlet did not follow its termination protocol in her case, which requires a three-day suspension and investigation. She said in her statement that at the time of her firing she was given a “glowing evaluation regarding my job performance” and that she was told her events and activities were all a “great success.” She further claimed that she was never formally written up nor had any disciplinary action taken against her.

These claims could not be independently verified by the Daily Journal Friday evening.

“This situation has been so shocking it doesn’t even feel real at the present time,” Thornsbury asserted.

On Thursday, Blanton posted the job opening on the “What’s Up Richmond County!” Facebook page and invited applications. Blanton said they always post job openings on their Facebook page unless it’s for an internal position.

Blanton said in an interview Friday that he is confident the city will receive qualified applicants for the position.

“We’re not putting any strict requirements on (the job description),” he said. “If someone is the right fit and they’re interested, they would be a good fit for the job.”

Moving forward, Blanton said they will most likely tweak the job description based on critiques the city has received from residents over the years. Ideally, he said he’d like to keep the historical sites open seven days a week — with full hours on Monday – Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s one of the city’s greatest aspects,” he said. “Weekends are a hot time for people to come by and we want to make it more accessible in the future.”

There is no current acting director. Until a new director is chosen, the depot will be opened by appointment only or if volunteers are available.

To apply for the position, resumes and job applications may be dropped off at 201 Main St., Hamlet. Applications are available on the city’s website or at city hall.

Gavin Stone contributed to this report.

Here is Stephanie Thornsbury’s full statement:

“I find it disappointing that City Manager Jonathan Blanton chose to broadcast the details he chose in my termination publicly. Because of this decision and the risk to my reputation I feel it necessary to make a statement regarding the matter.

While I am not at liberty to go into detail regarding this matter at this time, I will say that I have tangible proof to refute each and every statement that was made in the termination paper and previous article.

I also believe it is important to note that the City of Hamlet’s termination protocol for this was also not followed according to the Personnel policy. In Article 8 Section 1 E of the personnel policy it states that a dismissal is “preceded by an automatic three-day suspension without pay pending completion of an investigation. If the investigation provides sufficient cause, after a hearing of the employee by the city manager, the employee may be dismissed and discharged.”

This did not take place on December 20th, 2018. At that time, I was given a glowing evaluation regarding my job performance stating that my events and activities were all a “great success”. Directly after the review of the evaluation, I was abruptly asked to resign, when I refused, I was then handed termination papers.

It should also be noted that at no time was any write up or disciplinary action taken nor discussed.

This situation has been so shocking it doesn’t even feel real at the present time.”

Thornsbury claims to have proof to refute boss’ claims

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

