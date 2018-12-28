Traditional decorations hold setimental value

Lois Harrington has been collecting Santas for over 26 years. Some of her favorites include the ones that play music. Lois Harrington has been collecting Santas for over 26 years. Some of her favorites include the ones that play music. James and Lois Harrington James and Lois Harrington A tree in one of the bedrooms upstairs is decorated for James and Lois Harrington’s granddaughter. Mrs. Harrington said they began decorating the tree for her when she was five; she’s now 29 years old. A tree in one of the bedrooms upstairs is decorated for James and Lois Harrington’s granddaughter. Mrs. Harrington said they began decorating the tree for her when she was five; she’s now 29 years old. Small Christmas decorations are placed in one of Harrington’s bushes outside their home. Small Christmas decorations are placed in one of Harrington’s bushes outside their home.

ROCKINGHAM — Along the mantles in the Harrington household stand Santas varying in shapes and sizes, some that play musical instruments or can be wound up to play songs, and some that come from across the globe like a Santa from Germany.

Every year, Lois Harrington said they use the same decorations for their house — from the Christmas trees that reside upstairs and downstairs to the wreaths that decorate their windows and doors — and have been doing so for several years.

“They hold sentimental value to me,” said Harrington. “People don’t decorate like they used to. We don’t have very many decorations on this street anymore.”

But the Harringtons don’t decorate on their own. Edward Goins of Fayetteville helps them, something he has been doing for over a decade.

“They are family to me,” noted Goins. “I lost my mother back in May and it’s so special when you get to see someone that you look forward to seeing and they look forward to seeing you.”

Goins said his love of decorating started back when he was working in a shop in Fayetteville and was asked to decorate houses with co-workers. Fast forward 30 years, and he’s still decorating houses.

“God blessed me with a talent and I can share it with other people,” he said. “It’s nice to help put it up and to let them enjoy it.”

In the Harrington’s upstairs bedroom resides a tree decorated for their granddaughter. Harrington said they’ve been decorating the tree for her since she was five. She’s now 29 years old.

“Her dad still puts a gift for her under the tree,” she said. “It’s her tree.”

The tree downstairs is for the whole family. It’s where they gather for unwrapping gifts and fellowship. Harrington said the large decorations on the tree are some of her favorites because they have more personality.

“The reason why I enjoy (decorating) is because of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” she pointed out. “My three great-grands think the world of it.”

In addition to their yearly decorating, the Harrington family also makes contributions to their scholarship fund. One year, the family felt that there were too many gifts under the tree and wanted to get back to what the season’s about — giving to others.

Every Christmas, the adults contribute a designated amount to the fund that will later be given to someone for school or to help someone in need.

“We had three children and the Lord blessed us to send all of them to Chapel Hill,” said husband James Harrington. ” I wanted to start something where we can start giving school scholarships. When we see a need, we make a donation.”

Last year, they were able to help a family near Hope Mills whose child had been in the hospital for a while. This year, the money will go towards helping a family in Charlotte.

Mrs. Harrington said she will start packing up her decorations New Year’s Eve. And while she prefers to pack them herself, she said she might have someone come help her this year.

Lois Harrington has been collecting Santas for over 26 years. Some of her favorites include the ones that play music. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_deco_5.jpg Lois Harrington has been collecting Santas for over 26 years. Some of her favorites include the ones that play music. James and Lois Harrington https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_deco_3.jpg James and Lois Harrington A tree in one of the bedrooms upstairs is decorated for James and Lois Harrington’s granddaughter. Mrs. Harrington said they began decorating the tree for her when she was five; she’s now 29 years old. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_deco.jpg A tree in one of the bedrooms upstairs is decorated for James and Lois Harrington’s granddaughter. Mrs. Harrington said they began decorating the tree for her when she was five; she’s now 29 years old. Small Christmas decorations are placed in one of Harrington’s bushes outside their home. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_deco_4.jpg Small Christmas decorations are placed in one of Harrington’s bushes outside their home.

Decade-old decor spreads sentimental cheer

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]