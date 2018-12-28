Felony assault charge leveled

Rorie Rorie McRae McRae

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man is accused of shooting a moving vehicle with four women inside, seriously injuring one of them.

Octavius Markell McRae, 28, of Hamer Mill Road, allegedly fired two rounds of a semi-automatic handgun with a red laser sight into a 2012 Nissan Altima, striking one of the four occupants in the bicep and forearm, according to warrants for McRae’s arrest.

The gun was stolen, the warrants say, and McRae was also allegedly in possession of a digital scale and 1.9 grams of crack cocaine.

McRae is charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. He is additionally charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McRae also has a pending DWI charge, according to jail records.

He is held in the Richmond County Jail under a $125,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show McRae has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Man fired weapon into home, warrants say

A Wadesboro man is accused of firing a gun into a Rockingham home while a woman was inside.

Jamie Rorie, 26, allegedly fired a 0.22-caliber sawed-off rifle into a home on Shannon Drive in Rockingham on Saturday. Rorie also allegedly disregarded commands from a Rockingham police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call and resisted arrest, according to warrants for his arrest.

He is also alleged to have made threats to shoot the woman in question.

Rorie is charged with one felony count each of discharging a weapon into an occupied residence, possessing a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as one misdemeanor count each of resisting a public officer and communicating threats.

His previous conviction came in August 2013 for another possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

Rorie is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $65,000 secured bond for the weapons charges and the resisting arrest charge, but his release is not authorized due to the threat charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Rorie has a long history of violent crimes dating back to 2012, all of which took place in Anson County prior to the above charges. He served a total of four years and two months in prison from August 2013 to April 2017 for one felony count each of discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual misdemeanor assault, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of assault by pointing a gun.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

