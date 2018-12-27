Mother Nature not finished soaking Scotland County

LAURINBURG — If there is a prominent characteristic associated with the year 2018, it’s rain — and Scotland County can expect to see the year gush into 2019 with even more rainy days.

While many counties and communities in North Carolina are approaching or adding to record rainfall amounts, Scotland County isn’t any different.

Charles Nichols, city manager in Laurinburg, told WLNC radio on Thursday that all of the rain has been working the city’s wastewater treatment plant and the storm drains overtime. About 20 inches of that total fell on the county during Hurricane Florence, which moved into the region after making landfall in Wilmington on Sept. 14, then stalled above the Sandhills region before moving out.

One month later, Scotland County was dripped on again — this time by Tropical Storm Matthew, which added a few more inches of rain to the already soggy grounds.

“In 2017, we had about 39 inches of rain all year long,” he said. “This year we’ve had about 70 inches.”

That number is fixing to get larger, because there is rain in the forecast throughout the region from Friday through late next week. But after a couple of expected heavy rains overnight Thursday, the forecast was for smaller showers each day.

“We’re not looking at the crazy rain amounts we’ve had recently, maybe 1-1/2 to 2 inches,” said Victoria Oliva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

While fields, creeks and even residential areas that were hard hit by Florence will see additional problems from the rainfall, the Lumber River was expected to remain constant — though that will probably mean it will stay slightly above flood stage.

Despite Scotland County’s challenges with the huge amounts of rain in 2018, some areas of the Tar Heel State are in far worse condition.

“We have quite a few areas that are over 100 (inches of rain this year),” Oliva said. She pointed to areas like Wilmington and even some in the mountains.

Looking ahead, the forecast for the region is for a 90-percent chance of showers with a possible thunderstorm mixed in on Friday and a high of 72 degree. On Saturday, there is a 50-percent chance of rain — and the sun may not peek out again until next Friday.

