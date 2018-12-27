STATE BRIEFS …

Shoplifting ends with

customer getting run over

GASTONIA (AP) — North Carolina police are investigating after a man accused of shoplifting ran over another customer.

The Gaston Gazette reports that the situation unfolded at a Dollar Tree store in Gastonia on Wednesday when a cashier noticed a man with items hidden under his shirt. Cashier Joyce Boyce said the man was trying to leave in his car when he backed over another customer.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services says the woman hit by the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Boyce says that it’s not uncommon for people to shoplift at the store.

The manager took down the car’s license plate and gave it to police.

Police reports show that officers have responded to calls from the store at least nine times this year.

***

Lawmakers may override

the elections bill veto

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers are scheduled to consider overriding the governor’s veto of legislation he says would add secrecy to campaign finance investigations.

The Republican-controlled North Carolina House and Senate are meeting Thursday and are expected to discuss a veto override.

The elections bill would also require new primaries — not just a general election — in a disputed congressional race if the state elections board deems new voting is necessary.

That’s not the part Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper cited in his veto decision. Rather, he said he vetoed the bill because of a measure that would make future state elections board investigations of campaign finance allegations confidential.

Cooper issued a statement Wednesday asking voters to contact legislators and ask them to negotiate with him instead of overriding his veto.

***

Horse is rescued

from chilly creek

SPRING LAKE (AP) — A couple performed a Christmas Eve miracle when they rescued a horse that was stuck in a chilly creek for more than an hour.

Tori and Justin McLeod own and operate 4Hooves Large Animal Services in Spring Lake. Together, the husband and wife team works to rescue equine and livestock, provide end-of-life services to horses, perform barn and trailer fire prevention and safety consultations, assist with animal cruelty investigations and more.

On Monday, a rider and horse were trying to cross the creek during a trail ride when the horse reached shoulder-level in the water and got stuck in the mud.

It took 30 to 45 minutes to perform the rescue and, in total, the horse was in the water for about two hours.

After a few minutes out of the water and mud, the horse was able to scramble to its feet. The horse is expected to make a full recovery.