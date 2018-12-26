Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Evan Hawks tears down the Buck Wall store on Wednesday. A sedan crashed into the front right corner of the building in October, which caused more damage than it was worth to fix it. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Evan Hawks tears down the Buck Wall store on Wednesday. A sedan crashed into the front right corner of the building in October, which caused more damage than it was worth to fix it. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A Hawks Builders crew member attempts to salvage a window from the Buck Wall store for a neighbor on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A Hawks Builders crew member attempts to salvage a window from the Buck Wall store for a neighbor on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Ronnie Hawks of Hawks Builders oversaw the demolition of the Buck Wall store by his son, Evan, alongside his grandson, Cameron, on Wednesday. Hawks frequented the store as a child and took time out of his Christmas vacation to “make a memory” for his grandson. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Ronnie Hawks of Hawks Builders oversaw the demolition of the Buck Wall store by his son, Evan, alongside his grandson, Cameron, on Wednesday. Hawks frequented the store as a child and took time out of his Christmas vacation to “make a memory” for his grandson.

ROCKINGHAM — Hoop cheese, Happy Jack cookies, a 7-cent Pepsi with peanuts.

These are all totems of the long-since defunct Buck Wall store, which exists now only in the memories of those who made it what it was after it was demolished Wednesday.

The store, a small, nondescript white building at the intersection of Dave Kings Road and Cartledge Creek Road about five miles north of Rockingham, was once a community hub for generations of rural Richmond County residents. In October, a sedan ran off the road going around the nearby curve of Cartledge Creek Road and rammed the right front corner of the store, leaving a zig-zagging crack through the mortar between the cinder blocks, and knocked the other wall off its foundation, according to Ronnie Hawks of Hawks Builders.

This damage would cost more to fix than to tear the building down, so current owner, Linda Hankerson, and her father, former owner Doug Spencer, agreed to demolish it, drumming up ancient history from its neighbors.

“I hate to see it go,” Spencer said. “Most of the people who knew its significance aren’t here anymore.”

The most recent iteration of the store was built in 1952, according to Spencer, the third of three — the first was built in the late 1920s — all in the same general area. It sold the basic small groceries: crackers and soda, cigarettes and chewing tobacco, along with gas, and food for farm animals and pets. Spence acquired it from Helen Wall, his cousin, in the mid-90’s and used it as a storage space for his flea market sales. He said it’s been empty since at least 2000.

For a young Spencer, the store was the only place to hang out in the area. Spencer said he used to sit on a crate and drink soda right where the car drove through in October. Farmers would go there to trade, loggers and hunters would stop in for a lunch of canned pork and beans, people looking for work would wait for a job to come by, and children bike to the store unaccompanied for crackers and a Pepsi.

“We don’t do things like that in the country like we once did,” Spencer said.

Buck Wall would sit in a chair with his legs stretched out while his wife Helen would be inside reading her Bible. There was a shade tree known as the “Tree of Knowledge,” which had a run-down Buick parked next to it where old-timers would sit and share wisdom.

Elvin Monroe, 62, was raised about two miles from the store. He said the Wall’s looked after all the young children that would frequent the store, and were kind enough to not tell their parents when they did create trouble.

“That’s what neighborhood people did (back then),” Monroe said.

Monroe hopes to get his hands on a piece of the building to remember it by.

“It’s just another piece of history and we just have to keep it in our minds — that’s all we got,” Monroe said. “There’s a lot of history in that building, small as it is.”

For another neighbor, Ronnie Hudson, the Walls’ store was a frequent stop for he and his father on Saturday nights when they would get a Pepsi and put peanuts in it. The Walls also decorated a holly tree next to the store for Christmas, where the lights are still today.

“When you saw those lights come on you knew it was Christmas time,” Hudson said.

The store was also a bridge between racial barriers before integration. Hankerson noted that it was a black-owned business in a time and area where that was a rare sight. Ed Thomas, one of a family of farmers who moved to within a quarter-mile of the store in 1947, shared the memories of the store as a place where people of all races got along.

“As a kid it was a safe environment,” Thomas said. “People were protective of the kids in the neighborhood,” which he added is a major contrast with society these days.

“It was a landmark — but nothing is permanent, nothing lasts forever,” Thomas said. “There’s not really a call for a store like (Wall) had and to run like he was in today’s time. It’s something that has outlived it’s usefulness.”

Even the man doing the tearing down had fond memories of the store. Ronnie Hawks frequented the store as a child and took a day of his Christmas vacation to see to the building being taken care of right. His son, Evan, did the heavy lifting, while Hawks’ young grandson, Cameron, cheered his dad on.

”Everybody is sad to see it go,” Hawks said. “I didn’t want to use my crew (for the demolition), it has too much sentimental value.”

Crew tears down Buck Wall store

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

