Another way to give

ROCKINGHAM — Although Christmas has passed, Family Video in Rockingham is still in the spirit of giving with their annual blood drive held Wednesday afternoon.

The American Red Cross mission states that they strive to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors, according to their website.

Assistant Manager Mary Catherine Arnold said they host around two to three drives throughout the year and they tend to have full signup lists.

“I have had my fair share of family members needing blood, or there’s someone else in the world that you can help,” she said.

After checking in inside the store, donors were directed to the American Red Cross van outside in the parking lot. Thirty-one donors were signed up and walk-ins were welcomed.

One donor, Jerry Smith, said he tries to give when he can and has donated around six gallons of blood during his life.

“Its been a long time for an old man,” he said as he ate his fruit snack.

Bobby Lowery donated two pints of blood and would have done a third bag, but was told not today.

“I like to give,” said Lowery “It’s like Christmas.”

Blood-drive manager Mohammed Al-Shuwaysh said turnouts to drives can be a hit or miss, where some will donate before the holidays and others will donate after. He said he also notices more donations whenever there are shootings or disasters in the community.

“There are those who feel like this is a gift for Christmas or Thanksgiving,” he said.

Jennifer Hughes said blood drives are her way of giving back to others and does them when she can.

“It always means a lot,” said Hughes. “When I gave last time at a church, they said I could give on the 25th and this fell on the 26th, so it works perfectly.”

After giving blood, donors sat towards the front of the van to eat snacks like gummies, cookies and crackers and sip on water or juice. They were also given a t-shirt.

“This is a good thing and we need it, and there are others who do too,” said Phlebotomist Nikole Arreaga. “It’s good to see people come out.”

For information or to see when another drive is in the area, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

