New store opens doors for business

A variety of hoodies are available in store with logos to display Richmond Raider pride as well as middle school logos and their school colors. A variety of hoodies are available in store with logos to display Richmond Raider pride as well as middle school logos and their school colors. Richmond Co. Apparel sits in a shopping center off of 801 East Broad Avenue in Unit 24. Richmond Co. Apparel sits in a shopping center off of 801 East Broad Avenue in Unit 24. Owners Roschelle Tillman Carter and John Carter celebrated their grand opening last Saturday for their new store Richmond Co. Apparel — an extension of their other store Shirt Action Tees and Phones off East Broad Avenue. Owners Roschelle Tillman Carter and John Carter celebrated their grand opening last Saturday for their new store Richmond Co. Apparel — an extension of their other store Shirt Action Tees and Phones off East Broad Avenue.

ROCKINGHAM — Roschelle Tillman Carter said she and her husband John have always wanted to be business owners, and for three and one-half years, they’ve owned Shirt Action Tees and Phones, located off East Broad Avenue.

But after years of placing orders for customers and having sidewalk sales to clear the extra items in their inventory, the couple decided it was time to open another location.

“Dreams take shape as they come,” said Roschelle.

Last Saturday was the couple’s grand opening of their store, Richmond Co. Apparel, at 801 E. Broad Ave. Roschelle said it’s an extension of their other store minus the printing. They sell school uniforms, hoodies, fashion tees, athletic apparel, blank shirts, beanies, heat transfer vinyls and more.

John said he wants customers to think of their stores whenever they think about Richmond County apparel and that they’re trying to cover all aspects of the T-shirt business “from beginning to end.”

“With the recent emergence of people being crafty, this is a place for them to find what they need locally and give them the materials to make what they need,” he said. “The idea behind the store is to provide blank apparel for those who want blank stuff cheap and affordable.”

For only being open for a few days, Roschelle said customer feedback has been good so far.

“We have a bright outlook for continued growth for this location as well as our other,” she said. “Our goal is to get as big as we can. Right now we offer a small selection of shirts but we want it to be where you can find what you need whenever.”

Roschelle encourages customers to stop in and check out what they have to offer. Clothes are discounted with a certain percentage off every day and most items are at least 10 percent off.

They’re open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

For information on upcoming specials check out their Facebook page Richmond Co. Apparel, send them an email at [email protected] for their newsletter or call 910-387-6228.

A variety of hoodies are available in store with logos to display Richmond Raider pride as well as middle school logos and their school colors. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_apparel.jpg A variety of hoodies are available in store with logos to display Richmond Raider pride as well as middle school logos and their school colors. Richmond Co. Apparel sits in a shopping center off of 801 East Broad Avenue in Unit 24. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_apparel2.jpg Richmond Co. Apparel sits in a shopping center off of 801 East Broad Avenue in Unit 24. Owners Roschelle Tillman Carter and John Carter celebrated their grand opening last Saturday for their new store Richmond Co. Apparel — an extension of their other store Shirt Action Tees and Phones off East Broad Avenue. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_apparel1.jpg Owners Roschelle Tillman Carter and John Carter celebrated their grand opening last Saturday for their new store Richmond Co. Apparel — an extension of their other store Shirt Action Tees and Phones off East Broad Avenue.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]